Matt Damon reveals he 'lost a lot of weight' for latest role in The Odyssey

Matt Damon proved just how dedicated he is to his acting roles after losing "a lot of weight" for his new film The Odyssey, which is the same name of Homer's ancient Greek poem.

While speaking with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on their podcast New Heights, the actor revealed he shed between 18 to 33 pounds.

© WireImage Matt got serious about his prep for his new role

The 55-year-old, who portrays the role of Odysseus, explained that director Christopher Nolan provided Matt with his requirements for the role, after Jason mentioned that the actor looked "pretty yoked up," during the filming.

Matt revealed: "Yeah, I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. [Christopher] said he wanted me like lean but strong. It's a weird thing."

The actor emphasized that he hasn't had his current weight since he was a teenager. He shared: "I used to walk around between 185 and 200 pounds, and I did that whole movie at 167 pounds. I haven't been that light since high school. So, it was a lot of training and a really strict diet."

© Getty Images He lost between 18 to 33 pounds

The Academy Award winner compared his preparation for the role to the brothers' preparation for football season.

He explained: "It's just having kind of a clear goal and setting it. When I do that or when I do the Jason Bourne movies or whatever, it feels almost like a season, I would imagine, what that feels like for you guys [when] you're preparing."

Matt explained that he simply put the work in every day with his trainer and it eventually became second nature. He continued: "It's like just part of your day. It's part of your job, right? It's like you get really routinized about it and kind of build your day around all that stuff. That's kind of the physical side of getting ready."

© Getty Images He needed to lose weight for another role when he was younger

Fittingly around the same time, the performer had already changed his diet by no longer consuming gluten, which his doctor recommended at the time. He noted: "I'm done. I'm gluten-free everything… I found a gluten-free beer. It's been so long since I've had gluten, I can't tell if it's good or not. So that's a good sign."

This isn't the first time that the disciplined entertainer lost an impressive amount of weight for a role. Back in 1996, Matt shed a whopping 60 pounds for the film Courage Under Fire. He credited running 13 miles daily and only eating chicken breasts for his success.

© Getty Images Matt shed 60 pounds for a role in 1996

The upcoming film which will hit theaters on July 17, offers an intriguing synopsis which reads: "A mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology."

The movie will showcase a plethora of Hollywood heavyweights including Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and more.