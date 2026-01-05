Amy Schumer shares 'no filter' bikini photos showcasing 50 lbs. weight loss — see

Amy Schumer showed off her huge weight loss of 50 pounds in her latest pictures. The comedian took to social media to share a jaw-dropping carousel of herself sporting multiple bikinis.

The actress flaunted her elegant curves in a fiery red bikini in her main picture. She followed that one up with a chic black one-piece and black two-piece bathing suits. Amy also displayed her toned back while donning a lavender one piece.

© Instagram Amy flaunted her weight loss in multiple bikinis

She also sported a fitted little black dress, long satin pink dress, and a cozy pajama set, along with chunky sunglasses. The last shot featured a selfie of the movie star wearing a comfortable sweatshirt with "perimenopause" on it, a backpack and white shades, while at the airport.

Amy captioned the post: "My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip. And [in] the last photo, I'm on the trip. This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter. @eres and @therow let's all appreciate our health, our families, our friends and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love. #not[expletive]around #perimenopause @midihealth #csection."

© Instagram She lost 50 pounds

The I Feel Pretty star's celebrity friends loved her confident post and flocked to the comments. Paris Hilton added a heart-eye emoji, while Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote: "Yess! Have always loved you! Happiness and self-love all the way!"

Jennifer Coolidge continued: "Wow! WOW WOW!!Go Amy !!! XO." Jewelcommented: "Self-care for the win."

Amy has been transparent about her weight loss journey and her health battles. The actress was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome in February 2024. The illness causes a surplus of cortisol in a person's body called hypercortisolism, which can cause weight gain, blood clots and high blood pressure, per Cleveland Clinic.

Last month, she took to her Instagram story to reveal: "I don't get Botox or filler. I didn't lose 30lbs, I lost 50. Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive. I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared."

© Instagram Amy has been candid about her weight loss journey and health battles

She continued: "Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight. I've had plastic surgery over the years and I use Mounjaro. Sorry to anyone that [I] let down."

Amy has also been candid about her divorce from Chris Fischer, with whom she shares her son Gene, six.

© Instagram The actress has also been candid about her divorce

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she announced: "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after seven years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

New year, new Amy and we're here for it.