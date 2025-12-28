Christopher Schwarzenegger shows off his new buff body in flattering sweater after incredible weight loss transformation

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the major weight loss progress he's made. Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a video of the family's Christmas festivities in which Christopher, 27, was seen at the holiday dinner table wearing a fitted black sweater, dark grey pants and black leather sneakers.

In the hilarious video, Christina Schwarzenegger was seen hugging her brother-in-law Chris Pratt for the online "hug your brother-in-law challenge." Check out the video below.

Christopher previously opened up about his weight loss journey in May 2025, and he revealed during the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit, that it took him over five years to get to his goals, and that "it was a big process." Overall, he has impressively shed over 100 pounds.

© Getty Images Christopher has lost over 100 pounds

The Director of Development at Indus Valley Media recalled that he became initially motivated to shed the weight after he went overseas and realized that his weight prevented him from crossing off his bucket list.

The University of Michigan graduate shared: "I started in 2019, when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities. I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.'"

© Getty Images He started his weight loss journey in 2019

That moment inspired him to turn his life around by firstly giving up bread during lent, which is a Christian religious observance that lasts 40 days. He shared: "I lost 30 lbs. just through that." He further explained that his weight loss success was "not an overnight thing." Christopher continued to regularly incorporate strength training, hiking, and walking into his fitness routine.

© Getty Images Christopher became dedicated to his fitness routine

Despite Christopher's success, he's not done yet. He expressed: "It took a lot of trial and error, and even still to this day ... when you're saying, 'oh, before and after photos'... I don't feel like I'm an 'after' yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."

His father Arnold Schwarzenegger applauded Christopher's continued dedication and discipline when it comes to his health.

© WireImage Arnold applauded Christopher's health journey

Arnold expressed: "I could never go and say to him, 'you're overweight.' We just kept introducing healthy foods. We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is. So that is of course fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him—and it did," per The Sunday Times.

Christopher has put the work in and we look forward to cheering him on as he keeps getting closer to his personal weight loss goal.