Kourtney Kardashian shares bikini photo and telling sign about Travis Barker relationship in latest post

Kourtney Kardashian has had an incredible decade, and has become the latest star to look back at what she was doing back in 2016 - where husband Travis Barker was still very much part of her life!

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on January 19 to share a new reel of throwback pictures that represented her life ten years ago.

The first photo on the slide saw the Poosh founder posing in the swimming pool in a black studded swimsuit.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian posing in a black bikini while in the swimming pool - in a throwback from her 2016 nostalgic Instagram post

There was also a picture of her lying on a sun lounger in her pool dressed in a black bikini.

In fact, several head-turning swimsuit photos made the cut, along with some cute family pictures featuring her children Penelope - now 13, and Reign - now 11.

© Instagram Kourtney also included a photo that her now husband Travis Barker had liked back in 2016

Kourtney's niece, North West, also appeared in a photo. Kourtney also shared a sweet throwback showing just how far back her and Travis' relationship goes.

The couple were friends for many years before they started dating in late 2020, and the star chose to post a screengrab from her Instagram account from 2016, which saw Travis like her photo.

© Instagram The Poosh founder posing in the swimming pool

The picture was of Kourtney smiling at home, dressed in a knitted cropped top and white jeans.

Travis also remarked on the post, writing in the comments: "My wife." Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022 after getting engaged in October 2021.

While Kourtney often shared photos of her children back in 2016, now that they are older, she prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

© Instagram Kourtney with husband Travis Barker

She also shields her youngest son's face whenever he does appear on her feed, in order to protect his privacy. However, at the start of the year, the doting mom delighted fans by sharing a rare series of photos from her day out with her only daughter, Penelope.

The pair went to visit the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, which has replicated the fictional Connecticut town where Gilmore Girls was filmed. Fans loved seeing the pair together, and many remarked on just how grown up Penelope looked - who is now nearly taller than her mom.

Kourtney with only daughter Penelope

Kourtney shares Penelope, along with sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Kourtney is the oldest of Kris Jenner's six children, and her children have nine cousins on her side alone. It's safe to say the Kardashians are incredibly close, and fans adore watching their family dynamics on their hugely popular reality show.