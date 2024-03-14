Kourtney Kardashian had fans worried on Wednesday when she posted a photo of a broken limb on Instagram.

She updated her social media followers with a series of images which gave a glimpse into her intimate family life with her four kids and husband, Travis Barker.

But one snapshot didn't paint such a happy picture for her brood as it suggested there had been an unfortunate accident in their household.

© Michael Loccisano Kourtney worried fans with her photo

Kourtney - who is a mom to four-month-old Rocky, Reign, nine, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 14 - shared an X-ray of a broken arm.

In the image, a bone in the forearm was snapped.

The mom-of-four didn't reveal who has suffered the injury but fans immediately began to panic.

© instagram Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of a broken arm and fans wondered whose it was

Many feared baby Rocky was the patient before it was pointed out by others that the limb was much too big for it to be his.

More thought it was an adult arm and several of Kourtney's celebrity friends voiced their worry too.

© Instagram Fans were worried one of her children had broken their arm

Chrissy Teigen wrote: "AHH that break," while speculation continued to grow over whose X-ray it was.

Kourtney's sister Khloe couldn't wait to make light of the post with a comment that was sure to kickstart a conversation.

"Did you have to post the X-ray lol," she mocked her sibling, who had also shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk which was garnering even more attention.

© Instagram Kourtney shares intimate glimpse of her life as a mom

Fans were divided over the photo of Kourtney rocking lingerie and heels while she was attaching the pump.

"The pumping photo really???" one unimpressed fan wrote before a barrage of fans leaped to Kourtney's defence. "It's badass," another added and "it's beautiful" penned someone.

Kourtney embraced the duality of glamour and motherhood and captioned the post, that also featured photos of Rocky and Travis: "That's life."

© Rodin Eckenroth Kourtney and Travis share Kourtney's youngest child

The famous family recently returned to the US after a fun-packed trip to Australia where Travis was touring with his band Blink-182.

Despite the absence of her oldest son, who didn't join them on their vacation, Kourtney was happy to spend quality time with her kids.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason, 14, shows off bold sense of style

"Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies," she penned in a post revealing they were returning to Los Angeles. "Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older! Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.