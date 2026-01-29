Birthday girl Heather Graham, 56, stuns in electric blue bikini from sun-soaked beach day

Heather Graham turns 56 on January 29, and has been proving that age is simply just a number!

The Hollywood star has been sharing some stunning pictures during her birthday month, including a series of photos from her 2025 highlights.

This post led with a stunning picture of herself posing in the sea during a beach trip from a vacation back in July, all while looking fantastic dressed in an electric blue bikini.

© Instagram Heather Graham looked stunning in a blue bikini in a recent photo she posted to mark her 2025 highlights

Heather received a mass of compliments after sharing the image, with one fan writing: "Oh my goodness Heather, you look so radiant," while another teased: "When did you turn 30?" A third added: "You haven't aged one bit."

The star also took to Instagram Stories to shares some pictures of herself celebrating her big day, including a stunning selfie wearing a white dress, accompanied by the title: "It's my birthday!"

© Instagram The Hollywood star celebrated her birthday with pictures on social media

Heather has a refreshing attitude when it comes to her age and the Boogie Nights star prioritizes a positive attitude and self-care. "I think what matters most is how you feel inside. Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life," she told Retreat.

"What other people think of you is none of your business. If you feel good about yourself, no one can take that away from you."

© Instagram Heather has a wonderful life

The Austin Powers actress added: "Pursue the things that fill you with joy, and surround yourself with loving people."

She further shared with People: "I feel like as I get older, I just care less about things that don't matter. Everyone gets upset sometimes, but I think that I'm happier. I've done enough hard work on myself that I feel like I'm a happier person now.

© Instagram Heather's secrets to her fabulous figure includes cutting out sugar, yoga and dancing

Heather's lifestyle is incredibly healthy too, and hasn't drank alcohol in decades. The star previously opened up about her diet and fitness regime too, and is a big fan of yoga. She is also careful when it comes to what she eats, opting for high protein meals and when possible, she follows a sugar-free diet.

"I've become one of those annoying people who's like, 'I'm not going to eat white flour and I'm not going to eat sugar.'" she told Refinery 29.

Heather often shares stunning swimsuit photos on social media

"I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

She added that her "token dish" was a beer-can chicken, which she makes with baked wedge fries and a kale and brussel sprout salad. "It does make you feel healthy," she said.

Along with yoga, that she is "obsessed" with, Heather is also a fan of pilates and dancing, with the mix of strength training and cardio helping to maintain her toned figure.