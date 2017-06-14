﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

10 of the best sun creams for babies and children

...
10 of the best sun creams for babies and children
You're reading

10 of the best sun creams for babies and children

1/11
Next

Incredible new photos of Kate's day out at the fair with Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Childs-Farm
1/11

With temperatures set to rise as we ebb towards summer, it is incredibly important to apply adequate sun protection, especially on babies, toddlers and children whose skin is more delicate and sensitive to UV damage.

 

While little ones often love to play out in the sun, it is advisable to keep them out of direct sunlight as much as possible, especially between 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its strongest. You should also ensure they have extra protection with regular applications of a high quality sun cream – ideally an SPF 50 or above, and never below SPF 30.

 

There are an increasing number of sun care products available formulated especially with children in mind, many of which contain natural and organic ingredients and are suitable for their gentle skin, including for those who suffer with eczema and sensitive skin. We've rounded up ten of the best sun creams for babies and children…

 

READ MORE: Can children use adult sunscreen? Find out here

 

Childs Farm 50+ SPF Sun Cream

Designed especially for young and sensitive skin, this Childs Farm sun cream has a high SPF of 67 to protect them from harmful UVA and UVB rays. It is also clinically proven to be suitable for sensitive and eczema prone skin, making it an ideal choice for all skin types.

RRP: £11.99 for 100ml, available from Boots and Waitrose stores nationwide.

Evy-sunscreen-mousse
2/11

Evy Sun Mousse

Previously voted Sweden's No 1 safest sunscreen, Evy Sun Mousse is now available in the UK. What makes this product unique is that it is formulated in an easy to apply mousse, which can also be used on the hair and scalp. Unlike some creams, the mousse absorbs into the top layer of the skin for enhanced protection against deeper penetrating UVA rays, with one application lasting for up to six hours.

RRP: £18.95 for 150ml, available from Evy.uk.com.

Nivea-sun-kids-roll-on
3/11

Nivea Sun Kids roll on SPF 50+

Applying sun cream to toddlers and children can be difficult to say the least, which is where this Nivea Sun Kids product comes in handy. Available in a small roll on that is easy to apply and carry around, it is a great alternative to sprays and heavy creams, with a fast-absorbing and non-sticky formula.

£5 for 50ml at Superdrug

 

READ NEXT: Get ready for Spring with our pick of the best ribbed swimsuits to buy now!

Odylique-natural-sunscreen
4/11

Odylique Natural Sun Cream

You can apply this sun cream safe in the knowledge that it is completely free from chemicals and parabens, with 100% natural and organic ingredients. That doesn't mean it is any less effective though; with an SPF 30, it also has calming and anti-inflammatory properties that are perfect for babies and childrens' gentle skin.

RRP: £25, available at Odylique.co.uk.

coola-baby
5/11

COOLA Mineral Sunscreen Baby SPF 50

Protect your little one's skin with this mineral active sunscreen from COOLA. As well as providing SPF 50 protection from UVA and UVB rays, this cream is free from parabens and preservatives and made with over 70% organic ingredients such as sesame seed, avocado and coconut oil.

RRP: £33, available from SpaceNK

 

READ MORE: Rosie Huntington Whiteley's new Marks & Spencer swimwear range has to be seen to be believed

Eucerin-sunspray
6/11

Eucerin Sun Kids Spray SPF 50+

As well as protecting children's skin from short term sunburn, this non-greasy Eucerin Sun Kids Spray also provides biological cell protection to reduce the risk of long term UV-induced skin damage. An SPF of 50+ will protect them from the sun's harmful UV rays, while an extra water resistant formula will ensure protection both in and out of the water – perfect for active kids.

RRP: £19.50, available at Boots and Superdrug.

incognito-skin-suncream
7/11

incognito Second Skin Suncream

Combining three products in one, this unique incognito sun cream also has a built in moisturiser and insect repellent, and is suitable for children aged two and over. We love this cream as it offers a DEET free formula to protect children from bites while maintaining effective SPF coverage and providing protection from damaging UVA and UVB rays.

RRP: £22.99 for 150ml, available in Waitrose, Holland & Barrett, Robert Dyas, a number of independent pharmacies and health food stores and lessmosquito.com.

 

READ MORE: Michelle Keegan reveals her bikini body secrets & they are easier than you think

SOLERO-BABY-ULTRA-L-50
8/11

LloydsPharmacy Solero Ultra-Sensitive SPF50+ lotion for babies

This extra-gentle formula sun cream is the ideal choice for babies who suffer with sensitive skin or eczema. It features a SPF 50+ with UVA and UVB protection, while maintaining a non-greasy, water resistant finish to keep little ones comfortable and safe in the sun.

RRP: £7 for 200ml, available from LloydsPharmacy.

Ladival-kids
9/11

Ladival Kids Sun Protection

This range is scientifically proven to protect children's skin against four times more of the sun's rays than standard UVA and UVB sunscreens. The kids range is free from perfume, colourants, preservatives and emulsifiers, ensuring it is suitable for sensitive and eczema prone skin, while maintaining a non-greasy, water-resistant formula.

RRP: £20, available from Boots, ASDA, LloydsPharmacy and Wells Pharmacy

 

READ MORE: Most dramatic royal hair transformations! From Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia

Mustela-suncream
10/11

Mustela SPF 50+ sun care range

Named the number one baby skincare specialist in Europe, Mustela offers a complete sun care range with an SPF 50+ to keep little one's skin protected from sun damage. The products all contain the special ingredient Avocado Perseose® to reinforce the skin barrier and prevent damage.

Available in selected pharmacies, find your nearest stockist at mustela.co.uk/store-locator.

creams-new
11/11

TOP Cellular Protection Sun Cream SPF50

The Organic Pharmacy sells this great natural mineral sunscreen that can be used on the whole family. It combines titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to provide protection against UVA and UVB rays and contains aloe, shea butter, marigold, rosehip and Vitamin E.

RRP £39.95 from theorganicpharmacy.com

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...