10 of the best sun creams for babies and children

With temperatures set to rise as we ebb towards summer, it is incredibly important to apply adequate sun protection, especially on babies, toddlers and children whose skin is more delicate and sensitive to UV damage.
While little ones often love to play out in the sun, it is advisable to keep them out of direct sunlight as much as possible, especially between 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its strongest. You should also ensure they have extra protection with regular applications of a high quality sun cream – ideally an SPF 50 or above, and never below SPF 30.
There are an increasing number of sun care products available formulated especially with children in mind, many of which contain natural and organic ingredients and are suitable for their gentle skin, including for those who suffer with eczema and sensitive skin. We've rounded up ten of the best sun creams for babies and children…
READ MORE: Can children use adult sunscreen? Find out here
Childs Farm 50+ SPF Sun Cream
Designed especially for young and sensitive skin, this Childs Farm sun cream has a high SPF of 67 to protect them from harmful UVA and UVB rays. It is also clinically proven to be suitable for sensitive and eczema prone skin, making it an ideal choice for all skin types.
RRP: £11.99 for 100ml, available from Boots and Waitrose stores nationwide.