Mrs Hinch is 'obsessed' with these £14 tanning drops – and they're finally back in stock

Mrs Hinch has revealed the secret behind her year-round sunkissed glow – and her "incredible" tanning drops are less than £14.

Sophie Hinchliffe took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her go-to Garnier Natural Bronze Tanning Drops in action, and it's not the first time that the star has raved about the beauty buy. Last time Mrs Hinch mentioned the facial drops, she caused mass sell-outs of the Garnier product, so it'll be no surprise if these sell out fast too.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch called the tanning drops "incredible"

As a regular user of tanning drops, I was seriously impressed when Mrs Hinch showed off her results from self-tanner. The Garnier ambassador shared a video of herself the morning after applying the drops, and she was absolutely glowing.

The cleanfluencer gave an insight into her method for applying the product."I put about 10 drops into my evening face moisturiser, pop that all on, and rub it in. It feels lovely on the skin as well," she explained.

© Instagram Sophie showed her followers how she applies her tanning drops

I follow a similar routine when I apply my tanning drops, as I find that mixing them with my moisturiser helps the product to glide on, giving an even coverage to the whole face. I would start by only using a few drops at first though depending on your skin shade, as the drops are gradual and can be built upon.

Something to be careful of when applying (I've learned from my mistakes) is to ensure you evenly spread the product all the way up to your hairline to avoid any visible lines and patchiness. Also, remember to wash your hands after applying the drops to remove any leftover tan.

© Leanne Bayley Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Director swears by the drops

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce is also a fan of the bestselling buy. "I really rate these drops, and it was actually Mrs Hinch who convinced me to try this product out as the result looked so good on her. I have a tendency to break out when my skin comes into contact with fake tan so I was a little bit cautious, but this product felt gentle on my skin. I also love the fact that there’s no strong ‘fake tan smell’. I really advise mixing this in with your moisturiser, rather than applying like a serum. The overall look is way more natural. Tanning drops are super popular these days, and I’m keen to try the new Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops, the brand’s first-ever self-tanning product."

Retailing at £14 on Amazon, the self-tan face drops can be used alone or mixed with a moisturiser to give a hydrated and bronzed glow. Equipped with a pipette for easy, controlled application, the drops are created with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to deliver a streak-free and radiant finish that develops gradually.

© Instagram The star was glowing when she revealed the final results

Mrs Hinch shared in her video that she was "obsessed" with the "incredible" tanning drops, and she's not the only one. The facial tanner has received hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon and Look Fantastic.

One reviewer wrote: "My rating is a five because I have combined skin and very sensitive reactive cheeks, so I have to be very cautious about my skincare routine and ingredients. This product is my first self-tan for the face and it's absolutely amazing - no new acne or redness, no strong tan smell."

Another added: "I mixed this with a basic natural moisturiser and it gave the perfect glow. Really recommend feels nice on the skin and doesn't go a funny colour or gather at all."

I'm in the market for some new tanning drops, and the buildable glow, streak-free finish, and affordable price tag have sold me on the Garnier buy!