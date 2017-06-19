Beauty vlogger Kaushal’s guide to finding the right foundation Kaushal shares her four fail-safe steps to find your perfect shade..

With an army of 1.6 million subscribers, YouTuber Kaushal gets asked a LOT of questions about make-up. But the one she gets asked the most? How do I find the right foundation? "Because there are so many foundations on the market, it can be a bit overwhelming – or underwhelming – sometimes," she says.

Finding 'the one' can be a lifelong quest, but luckily Kaushal has four key pieces of advice to help you find the correct shade, whatever your skin tone.

Follow these steps to find your perfect foundation…

(Thinkstock/PA)

1. Try before you buy

"I always say, if you’re going to get a high-end foundation, get a sample before you buy it, because the last thing you want is to spend £30 on a foundation that clearly doesn’t match you. And if they are going to give you a sample, try to get a shade lighter and a shade darker, depending on your undertone."

2. Check the shade in natural light

"If you’re getting tested and you need a foundation ASAP, make sure you see what it looks like in natural lighting outside. The lighting in the stores is heavily artificial, so anything can look good under those lights."

3. Do a flash test

"Always do a flash test, even if it’s just on your phone, to see if you get any flashback [white make-up marks]." Yep, that means an in-store selfie (or ask nicely and the counter assistant might help you out).

4. Know what type of foundation you want

"Don’t buy a foundation just because someone else is using it. They might be using a really full coverage foundation but you might not actually like that. So know what you want before actually purchasing it."

Not sure what you’re after? We’ve rounded up the foundations loved by bloggers and editors alike, whether you’re looking for full coverage, sheer, or something in between.

Full coverage foundations

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10, £32.50

(Estee Lauder/PA)

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Liquid Foundation, £30, Debenhams

(Make Up For Ever/PA)

Matte foundations

Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint SPF 30, £30, John Lewis

(Burberry/PA)

Vichy Dermablend Corrective Fluid Foundation 16Hour, £20, Boots

(Vichy/PA)

Medium coverage foundations

Bareminerals Bareskin Pure Brightening Serum Foundation SPF 20, £27

(BareMinerals/PA)

MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation, £23.50

(MAC/PA)

Glow foundations

Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation SPF 15, £35

(Burberry/PA)

Armani Maestro Glow Nourishing Fusion Make Up, £40

(Armani/PA)