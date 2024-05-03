Supermodel Kate Moss reveals her top beauty products in rare video

Kate Moss is such an icon it's rare she gives fans an insight into her own life, but the supermodel did just that this week, offering a glimpse into her favorite beauty products.

Alongside Charlotte Tilbury, Kate attended The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala which unfolded on a star-studded Thursday evening in New York City. Ahead of the big evening however, Kate appeared on camera to share her top beauty products.

Wearing a fluffy dressing gown, Kate revealed she enjoyed using the Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight "because I love the glow" and the Lip Cheat in Foxy Brown to help emphasize her freckles.

Kate Moss gives rare glimpse into personal life in new video

And the number one product she always keeps in her bag? "Tonight in my clutch bag I have a lip pencil, Pillow Talk – I always have it in my bag every day," she said.

Hosted by Global Ambassadors Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful OBE, the gala is aimed at fueling the efforts of the charity,formerly known as the Prince's Trust, which has assisted over 1.2 million young individuals across 25 countries since its inception in 1976 by King Charles, then Prince.

© Taylor Hill Kate Moss attends the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City

For the big event, Kate wore a long, shimmering Alexander McQueen gown, which was sourced from vintage store Lovers London Lane, and accessorized with tasteful, minimalist jewelry.

John Legend performed for the guests, which also included Kate Beckinsale, Chrissy Teigen, Helena Christensen, Laverne Cox and Emily Ratajkowski.

© Getty Lila and Kate attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Kate found fame in the early 1990s as one of the original supermodels, and her name has gone on to inspire hundreds of others in the industry since. She is also mom to daughter Lila, and the iconic mother-daughter model duo have had many memorable fashion moments together, from Met Galas to brand campaigns.

Kate turned 50 in January 2024, and to mark her mum's milestone birthday, Lila, 21 simply shared an adorable throwback photo of the two on her Instagram. She captioned the sepia-toned photo, which shows Kate holding Lila when she was a baby: "happy birthday mummy! I love you to the moon and back and back again xxxx".

Kate welcomed Lila when she was 28; Lila's father is Creative Director and Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack whom Kate was in a relationship with for four years.