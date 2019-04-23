Countdown's Rachel Riley shows off natural beauty in rare makeup free post The former Strictly star looks stunning!

Rachel Riley proudly showed off her natural glowing skin in a rare makeup free post, which she shared on Twitter on Monday. The 33-year-old, who celebrated her ten-year anniversary on Countdown in January, could be seen soaking up the sunshine as she played with her pet cat, Ru Paul. "I'm getting some help writing a speech today. This one is too cute! #KittenNephew #RuPaul," she tweeted alongside two pictures. Fans of the TV star immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Can you stop being soo beautiful please... #lifegoals."

The sweet post comes shortly after Rachel opened up about the demise of her marriage to Jamie Gilbert, her high school sweetheart whom she divorced in 2013. During a candid chat with Alastair Campbell for British GQ earlier this month, the mathematician revealed Strictly Come Dancing was not the reason for the split – although, her filming commitment gave them some distance. "At that time, I was doing Countdown and The Gadget Show, so I was living in Essex," she shared. "I was filming in Birmingham and in Salford, and then filming Strictly in Borehamwood, with a bit of It Takes Two in London. I was getting three hours' sleep a night, trying to fit in all these things."

"All you want to do at that time is the dancing because you know you’ve got to do this thing in a few days," she added. When asked if Strictly had contributed to the split, Rachel replied: "No. I'm still friends with my ex-husband. He's great, he's a brilliant guy." She added: "We were together since I was 19 and it wasn't right… What Strictly did give me was distance - because I was away from home in Birmingham, Salford, Borehamwood. It was the emotional distance that I needed to break away." Rachel and Jamie announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dancing show. A year later, the TV star confirmed her romance with Strictly dance partner Pasha Kovalev, whom she is still dating.

