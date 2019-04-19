Anne Hathaway's beauty secrets revealed – her favourite skin and makeup products Finally!

Anne Hathaway has the skin we all want, doesn't she? Clear, smooth, glowing… we wouldn't mind grilling her facialist for some tips! And since the actress is set to be back on our screens in new movie The Hustle in no time, we've dug around to find out some of the star's best-kept beauty secrets - from her favourite facial, go-to red carpet foundation and her thoughts on her various hair looks over the years. You're welcome!

We need to know the secret to Anne's glowing skin, stat

Anne's loyal glam squad includes celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson and hairdresser to the stars Adir Abergal. Between them, they also count the likes of Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Reese Witherspoon as clients, so we reckon she's in pretty safe hands. And while Anne keeps pretty schtum about her beauty routine, her team occasionally share some of their favourite products to use on the star.

For Anne's recent presenting appearance at the Golden Globes, Beau revealed that he had used Armani Beauty to create her look, sharing an Instagram snap of his kit staples. We spied cult foundation Luminous Silk, £42, and the gorgeous 'Eyes To Kill' eyeshadow palette in pretty golden and bronze shades.

Meanwhile, Adir generally uses his own line, Virtue, to style Anne's brunette hair. He recently told People that some of his favourite products to use on the Ocean's 8 actress include the Polish Unfrizz Cream, the Perfect Ending Split End Serum and the Finale Shaping Hairspray.

At the 2019 Golden Globes

Of course, Anne has had plenty of hairstyles over the years, most memorably rocking a short pixie cut after her role in Les Miserables. "I wasn’t expecting it to be such a big deal, because it was my idea," she said on Live! with Kelly at the time. "I've now done back-flips out of windows, I’ve jumped off buildings… And cutting my hair reduced me to, like, mental patient-level crying. I was inconsolable."

It seems Anne is pretty passionate about keeping her complexion clear, too, since she has regular treatments with superstar facialist Tracie Martyn. Her signature is the $450 'red carpet facial', which uses a special device to lift and tone the face – and is loved by the stars during awards season. We can only dream!