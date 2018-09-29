Rachel Riley's has had her most glam makeover to date The former Strictly star gets glam…

Rachel Riley is known for her gloriously natural look and we love it. Porcelain skin, a delicate flush of blusher and little mascara is all she needs to accentuate her gorgeous features. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant appears incredibly fresh-faced on Countdown, so you can imagine our surprise when the 32-year-old shared a picture on Instagram of her fully-made up face! The mathematics graduate looks sultry in the up-close selfie, sporting black eyeliner, lashings of mascara, a flawless base and a splash of red lipstick. Crediting her makeup brushes, the mother-of-two wrote: "Quick thank you to @ecotools for sending some makeup brushes to paint my face with. Cruelty-free, vegan, recycled and sustainable materials – I approve!"

Rachel looked stunning in her latest snap

Even though she tends to opt for the natural look, the girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev does enjoy makeup and told The Guardian: "I like doing makeup. I am lucky because I often get my makeup done by professionals, and they always try new ideas; I’ll attempt to vaguely recreate what they’ve done. If I am going to a red carpet event, I always nominate somebody who, as soon as we get there, can let me know if I’ve got eyeliner on my cheeks, lipstick on my teeth, that kind of thing."

Although her voluminous mane of Hollywood curls looks incredible on our TV screens, Rachel also confessed to the publication that styling her locks isn't actually her strongest point! "I am always running late for absolutely everything; my hair’s the last thing I do because I am terrible at it. Recently I've grown it long for the first time. It’s naturally straight and, if I'm doing it myself, I'll just turn my head upside down and blast it with a hairdryer."

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals heartbreaking loss

And even though you may be used to seeing the TV star in body-con dresses, she is all about being casual. "As soon as I am out of my work clothes, I am in flat shoes, stretchy leggings and a cashmere jumper; it’s all low maintenance."

READ: Rachel Riley shares rare picture with Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev