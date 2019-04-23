Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid stuns in no-makeup selfie The presenter looked radiant

We're all used to seeing Good Morning Britian's Susanna Reid looking absolutely flawless. Whenever she presents the show she always has a gorgeous glow, a perfect blow dry and stunning makeup but the 48-year-old looks pretty damn good without the glam too. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three wowed her 364K followers by uploading a makeup-free selfie and we have to say she looked absolutely incredible.

Captioning the headshot, "BACK! And in need of my glam squad! See you on @GMB tomorrow 6am ♥️ (This is what happens when my hair dries naturally...)", Susanna was still rocking a natural glow. Fans were quick to comment on how healthy and relaxed she looked, saying: "Natural beauty Miss Reid"; "You look way better with no makeup on" and "You are one beautiful lady, you don't need make up at all".

Some also praised the presenter for showing 'normal' photographs rather than just perfect ones. One user said: "Congratulations Susanna for posting a picture showing what normal people look like, instead of these airbrushed pictures giving a false impression of normal". Another said: "Great to see this natural shot, looking gorgeous. Well done for posting and keeping it real".

Despite this, the presenter did return to TV screens on Tuesday morning following the Easter break with a full face of makeup. Uploading a photograph of her back with her trademark blowdry, subtle smokey eyes and red, glossy lips, she revealed that Mel Kyle helped her to get ready for the show. Mel is a celebrity makeup artist who also works with Susanna's co-presenters, Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway, as well as celebrity clients like singer, Sophie Ellis-Bextor.