Holly Willoughby shares first makeup-free photo from Dancing on Ice set

Fresh from her time enjoying sunnier climes in Australia while filming I'm a Celebrity, Holly Willoughby has shared her first photo from the set of her latest project - Dancing on Ice. The 37-year-old host has returned to presenting duties on the show with Phillip Schofield, which starts on Sunday night at 6pm on ITV. The photo showed a make-up free Holly wrapped up in a shearling-lined coat as she stood near the ice rink to take the sweet selfie. She also showed off a golden glow, which she must still have from the Australian sunshine! Holly captioned the shot: "Day 1.... @dancingonice ... let’s go... see you tonight @itv 6pm." Before the show starts, Holly will change into her first glitzy dress of the series - a far cry from the denim shorts and boots she wore on the I'm a Celebrity set.

Holly shared the makeup-free photo on Instagram

Fans shared their excitement with Holly on the post, with one writing: "Cannot wait for it to start xx," while another said: "Can’t wait to see you back on our screens!" Her followers also commented on her natural look, with one saying: "Stunning and more beautiful without makeup," and another adding: "Such natural beauty." And one fan also joked about how much TV work Holly has been doing recently, writing: "You must be knackered @hollywilloughby."

The celebrities taking part in this year's competition after its hiatus, are: Gemma Collins, James Jordan, Richard Blackwood, Brian McFadden, Saira Khan, Ryan Sidebottom, Melody Thornton, Mark Little, Jane Danson, Saara Aalto, Didi Conn and Wes Nelson.

