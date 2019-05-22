All the beauty products Meghan Markle has said she loves Here are the secrets to her fresh, glowing look...

With her doll-like eyes, glowing skin and lashes that appear to go on forever, the Duchess of Sussex is a true modern beauty icon. And, lucky for us, she has let slip a number of the products she relies on to get her fresh, natural look over the years – so we decided to gather them all together in one place. First up, there are no less that three products she uses to get those gorgeous lashes. She told US beauty bible Allure that she uses RevitaLash Serum to make her lashes "as long as they ever could be" and also that her favourite mascara is Diorshow Iconic!

Diorshow Iconic, £28, Dior

Meghan’s former makeup artist told HELLO! "Meghan is the type of girl with many talents. She is someone that is 'in the know' when it comes to products, tips, tricks, and trends. Working with her was always a collaborative effort." She continued: "Meghan is very self-assured when it comes to what she likes in a beauty routine and our time together very rarely ventured too far from her classic makeup look."

Meghan using Bobbi Brown beauty products in the back of a taxi

"Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

That's right! Meghan's favourite mascara costs just £8.99 and you can get it in Boots.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, £8.99, Boots

Before applying mascara she also curls her lashes and told Birchbox that eyelash curlers are "the one product" she couldn't live without. For a daytime face, Meghan has said she prefers a natural look with minimal products. She told Beauty Banter that she prefers to wear Laura Mercier Primer rather than foundation for a dewy glow.

Laura Mercier Radiance, £30.50, Space NK

Back when she starred in Suits, Meghan was asked what her all-time favourite beauty product was, and her answer was this: "YSL Touche Eclat concealer. It blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17 hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively."

Touche Eclat, £26, YSL

And if you've ever wondered what blusher Meghan loves, well, you might not be surprised to find out that she loves a cult beauty product - the NARS Orgasm blush. She said it's "a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face" and that she used it on and off screen.

Orgasm blush, £30, NARS

Luckily for Meghan, the blush now comes in an extensive line. To mark the 20-year anniversary, the brand has launched a special-edition collection. We're talking an eye, lip and cheek palette, there's also a liquid highlighter and an oil-infused lip tint, and there's also a rose-gold pan of the original complexion-brightening powder blush. Meghan should probably be quick and hot-foot it to Selfridges or NARS boutiques, but it'll all be available nationwide from 15 June.

The Orgasm Collection, prices starting from £16, NARS

Plus, to give her a little glow, Meghan used to be a fan of Make Up For Ever HD Powder as "it lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny." She also revealed that she wears MAC eyeliner in Teddy if she's after more of a glam evening look.

When revealing her ultimate beauty tip, she told Beauty Banter that she adds a little shimmer in the corner of her eye - and she uses a fancy one to do it. She said at the time: "I use Chanel Cassis Eyeliner on my upper lash line and water line, and the touch of shimmer powder adds a brightness and sparkle. Even if I have no makeup on, I am likely to apply concealer and a bit of shimmer in the corners of my eye."

Stylo Yeux Waterproof eyeliner in Cassis, £22, Chanel

When it comes to skincare, Meghan told Allure: "I love Jan Marini skin-care products. I've been using their serum lately. It's a nice glycolic one that makes your skin really glow-y". She also uses Kate Somerville Quench moisturiser and told Beauty Banter that she used to visit the facialist's LA salon.

Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum, £63, Space NK

However, she’s not averse to a bit of lazy beauty either and admitted to buying Biore Cleansing Wipes in bulk. "Biore Cleansing Cloths for the face. They’re great to keep in the car and on your nightstand when you have those horribly lazy nights that the thought of getting up to actually wash your face seems unbearable."

Biore Cleansing Wipes, £8.91, Amazon

She's not reliant on anti-ageing creams though, telling Best Health magazine in 2015: "As I’m getting older, my approach to ageing is quite different. I make sure that I take care of my skin and body, especially with the work hours I have. And I don’t just take care of myself for aesthetic reasons but because how I feel is dictated by what I’m eating, how much rest I’m getting and how much water I’m drinking. If I don’t have time for a long workout, I’ll grab my dog and go for a quick run. Being active is my own moving meditation."

And if you're wondering why her hair always looks so damn chic in photos, it might be because of a toothbrush in her bag. She once revealed to Birchbox that she keeps flyaways at bay with a toothbrush: "For my flyaways, I spray hairspray on a small boar bristle toothbrush (a regular toothbrush also works great!) to lightly brush them down or smooth the hairline – this is especially good for a sleek bun when I am off-camera."

She also told US Glamour magazine that a good blow-dry can really cheer her up if she's having a bad day, saying: "It's insane what a game-changer that is!"

For her hair, she told Beauty Banter: "There are two lines I use religiously: Kerastase (Masquintense & the Oleo Relax line) and Wella, which has a hair oil that I am obsessed with. It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

Kerastase Masquintense, £32.99, Karastase

To keep her skin smooth and soft, she told Beauty Banter she uses Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion "religiously", adding that "it's so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it." She also uses Dr. Bronner's Body Wash in Lavender.

Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion, £4.24, Boots

As for that one little essential she has to have in her handbag, Meghan told Allure, that she can't travel without tea tree oil. She explained: "It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it's my little cure-all."

According to Refinery 29, Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers recently shared some of Meghan's beauty secrets, revealing that the actress enjoyed embracing her natural complexion and liked to have her gorgeous freckles on show. Lydia explained: "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation.' It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on." The makeup artist went on to reveal she would use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation on Meghan (a medium coverage formula loved by many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian) which she applied with a Beauty Blender as "it's really easy to sheer out".

Georgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £42, John Lewis

Prepping the skin is really important for getting a flawless base and Lydia explains why. She said: "Meghan's secret to glowing skin is her night-before-prep. She uses Iconic London's beautiful multi-use spray, Prep, Set, Glow. Meghan gently spritzes this mist 10 minutes before bedtime as the final part of her beauty regime and wakes up with skin that imparts luminescence."

Prep - Set - Glow, £20.50, Iconic London

And if you're wondering why you never see Meghan go crazy with her beauty look, she joked with the publication that she tends to play it safe. When asked what her next big, daring beauty move would be, she replied: "Ha! That's funny because I don't take beauty risks. Keep it classic. You'll always be happy."

To complete her beauty favourites, there's one thing she won't leave home without. "Fragrance is my favourite thing," she revealed. "So much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home."

Wild Bluebell Cologne, £94, Jo Malone London

Her favourites are Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum and Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne.

