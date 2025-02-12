Is this $19 facial tool the secret to Renee Zellweger's youthful skin in Bridget Jones?

All the talk in the office is when we're going to catch the new Bridget Jones movie. I'm beyond excited for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and have been loving seeing Renee Zellweger and co-stars Leo Woodall and Chiwtel Esjiofor chatting about the fourth film in the franchise on talk shows. Of course, Renee's skin was positively glowing.

I know Renee uses some pretty luxurious skincare from QMS Cosmetics to achieve such a youthful, radiant complexion. And while I love a medicosmetic and scientific-backed skincare, I made it my mission to discover if Renee uses something a little more on the under $20 side. And lo and behold, she does.

© FilmMagic Renee Zellweger at the London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

According to Renee's makeup artist Dana Hamel, who is the queen behind many of Renee's red carpet looks including for the recent Bridget Jones press tour, she uses a beauty gadget to get that glow we've come to associate with Renee.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, Dana said: "I learned this technique when I was studying in India. A Kansa wand is a facial massage device made of wood and Kansa metal designed to balance doshas, chakras, and the skin’s pH level – it's Ayurveda’s answer to jade rollers and gua sha."

What does a Kansa wand do?

Dana explains that the wand helps to stimulate circulation and remove any built-up toxins in the lymph nodes - resulting in glowing, radiant skin. Dana uses an Ayurvedic facial oil with the wand to really amp up Renee's skin.

The pure Kansa is said to be a sacred mix of copper and tin, and lowers and balances skin’s pH. Using a Kansa wand is similar to a jade roller, or any uplifting facial tool. After cleansing the skin, you can either apply an oil or use it alone, and using small clockwise circular movements, massage the skin with the wand. Start at the chin and work upwards, draining the wand towards your lymph nodes and out towards your ears.

© Instagram Renee Zellweger's glam squad includes makeup artist Dana, centre

As well as clearing the complexion, it's said to help with fine lines, wrinkles and minimizing irritation. You can pick up a Kansa wand for as little as $19 on Amazon, or head to Sephora for a five-star rated Kansa Wand from Ranavat for $70. Just be sure to look for one with a copper or tin tip, and wooden handle.

Renee's not alone in loving a facial massage tool. Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle Macpherson and Kendall Jenner are believed to love using a Gua Sha while Miranda Kerr and Victoria Beckham have admitted to using a jade roller in their skincare routine.