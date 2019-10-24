Lisa Armstrong lands exciting new role alongside Stacey Dooley - details The Strictly dream team are back together!

Famous for her impressive makeup skills on Strictly Come Dancing, Lisa Armstrong has landed an exciting role on Stacey Dooley's BBC Three show Glow Up. The 42-year-old, who will take part in one episode as a guest judge, has already filmed the talent series which follows ten makeup artists on their journey to become Britain's next make-up star. A representative for Lisa confirmed the news to HELLO!.

Lisa Armstong will appear as a guest judge on Glow Up

Glow Up will see 10 contestants live and work together as they compete to win a contract assisting some of the world’s biggest makeup artists. With different creative briefs each week, they will need to their passion, originality and skill to impress the judges. This is not the first time Lisa has worked with Stacey – the pair have become firm friends after teaming up together on Strictly, which saw Stacey crowned the champion with now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

Lisa, who split from ex-husband Ant McPartlin in January 2018, has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community.

Meanwhile, the first series of Glow Up aired earlier this year. Host Stacey was forced to respond to criticism that this presenting gig was "trivial" compared to her investigative reporting in places like Iraq. "It's painfully predictable. There are always people who are desperate to put you in your one camp and never let you leave," she told the Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine. "The idea that you could be interested in the Yazidi community and also in lipstick blows people's minds. It's a really short-sighted, Stone Age attitude – it's boring, actually."

