Strictly makeup artist Lisa Armstrong just spilled all her best beauty secrets We'll be trying these for sure…

Makeup artist Lisa Armstrong is already mega busy fronting a campaign for Avon and starring in a new TV makeover show, but she still made time for her loyal social media followers on Monday night when she welcomed all their burning beauty questions. Lisa, who is also head makeup artist at Strictly Come Dancing, spilled on everything from her favourite glowing foundation, her best-coverage concealers and how to stop makeup up melting away in the heat - so like the rest of her followers, we were all ears.

Lisa shared her makeup tips for fresh, glowing skin

When one fan asked: "I have blue eyes, what’s the best colour eye shadow to use please?" she replied: "I go with rich warm tones, browns, brick autumnal colours to make your eyes pop." She later revealed her favourite falsies, too, telling another follower that Ardell Whispies are her go-to - we wonder if that's the secret behind Strictly pro Janette Manrara's signature smokey eye?

Princess Eugenie gives us eyebrow goals with bold new makeup look

Loading the player...

As for foundation, Lisa favours Armani or By Terry for ultimate glow. "My fave is @armani silk foundation it's gorge.. Or @BYTERRYOFFICIAL are beaut," she replied to a 50-year-old follower who asked for a luminous finish. When another asked for a high-coverage concealer to cover dark circles, she said: "Try @NARSCosmetics lovely, amazing coverage…"

Nice tinted moisturiser, cream blush and change your lipstick shade maybe... x https://t.co/3HSCx83p3f — Lisa Armstrong (@lisaAmakeup) 11 March 2019

The MUA even touched on the new collection from Avon that she's currently the face of, after another lady asked for mature skin recommendations and natural lipsticks. "Try @LauraMercier hydrating tinted moisturiser and @Avon_UK new nude lipsticks are gorgeous. Nine different shades, you’ll definitely find one or two to suit," she said. And, replying to a bride-to-be set to get married in a hot climate, she advised: "Use a setting spray and a primer before you apply, with an SPF in. That should help. Congrats and good luck for your big day." Isn't Lisa lovely? We reckon she should make her Q & A sessions a weekly occurrence…

This is the pillowcase Victoria Beckham uses & you won't believe what it does for her hair