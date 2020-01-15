This is the exact pink lipstick Laura Whitmore wore on Aftersun

Laura Whitmore is currently smashing it as the new presenter of Love Island, and we’re loving having her on our screens regularly - particularly because we’re inspired by her cool style and stunning beauty looks. On Monday night’s Aftersun we couldn’t help but notice her gorgeous lipstick shade, which was a perfect pink. Luckily, her makeup artist revealed the exact shade - and you can definitely get the look yourself.

Fans flocked to Laura’s Instagram page after the show to ask where they could get the lipstick from, with one writing: “NEED to know what lip colour you are wearing, I was obsessed the whole show didn’t even pay attention to what was happening, just constantly saying to my housemate ‘that colour is stunning, damn the girl can wear a colour pop!’”. Artist Tori responded telling fans that the shade is Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Velvet Underground’. Mystery solved!

Velvet Underground lipstick, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s lipsticks are some of the most-loved by celebs, thanks to their range of flattering shades and formulas that moisturise and last. In short; we’re absolutely ordering one of these!

We were also wowed by Laura’s messy ponytail, which was created using a selection of must-have hair products, and judging by the selection of curling tongs, dry shampoo and cult surf spray used, the key to this look is volume.

Bumble and Bumble surf spray, £22, Lookfantastic

Colour WOW hairspray, £11, Lookfantastic

ghd Classic Curl tong, £95.99, Amazon

Fans also loved Laura’s leather mini dress, which was from The Mighty Company and featured a collared neck, a zip running down the front and metallic pink panelling around the hem. If you want to get your hands on The Thames dress then now is the time as there is currently 60% off, taking the price from £1,120 down to a cool £448. But it won't be around for long, with some sizes already selling out!

Black leather dress, £448, The Mighty Company

We’re loving all this inspo - keep it up, Laura!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.