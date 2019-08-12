Love Island's Curtis Pritchard is trolled for revealing he wears makeup His fans quickly supported him

Curtis Pritchard has been a very busy guy since leaving the Love Island villa, most recently announcing that he has joined the cast of The Greatest Dancer alongside the likes of Cheryl and Oti Mabuse. But sadly, the star was the subject of harsh criticism when he shared a snap from behind the scenes at the show, while sat in the makeup chair. "Why is he wearing a full face of makeup?" one asked, and another wrote: "Why are you wearing mascara and a full set of makeup?"

Plenty of fans were quick to side with Curtis - explaining that most men wear makeup for television work - while others pointed out that it should be perfectly acceptable for him to wear makeup, regardless. We commend Curtis for not even thinking twice about posting his glam room shot!

"MEN WEAR MAKEUP TOO. Calm down," one fan added, and another said: "Don’t get why everyone’s being horrible over him wearing makeup, to be honest. Everyone on TV does they just don't post about it, it's not just for girls."

Curtis' brother AJ Pritchard also posted some snaps from the show recording in Birmingham, where he surprised his sibling by showing up to support him. The Love Island runner up thanked him in his caption, writing: "Loving my time @greatestdancer can’t wait for you all to see the talent that this show brings. Thanks for the support Bro @aj11ace."

It's not the only criticism Curtis has received for his appearance - many viewers also commented on his body type during the reality show's airing. The professional dancer didn't give in to Love Island's usual standards of physique, however, and recently revealed to The Sun he was relaxed about his weight gain. "I gained around two stone. I enjoyed myself in the villa and I didn't exercise a lot," he told the publication. "I liked to treat myself every now and again with food." Good for you, Curtis!