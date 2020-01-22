Boots is giving away free Huda Beauty lipsticks - get all the details! Mark your diaries...

Makeup lovers rejoice, Huda Beauty - the cult beauty brand - is heading to Boots. Hurrah! Mark 28 January in your diary, because the global beauty phenomenon is launching the full collection online at Boots and a limited assortment of Huda’s Hero products in selected stores. If that's not enough, from April onwards, Huda Beauty will roll out the entire collection to over 80 beauty counters in Boots stores nationwide. To celebrate the partnership, from 28 January, customers who purchase two or more Huda Beauty items online at Boots.com, will receive a complimentary full-size Demi Matte Lip colour in Dayslayer, available while stocks last. Get those orders in quick!

Dayslayer could be yours for FREE!

In addition, Huda Beauty lovers will be able to order products for delivery straight to their door, or via next day click and collect in over 2,200 Boots stores.

MORE: 9 nude lipsticks Duchess Meghan would certainly approve of

Huda Kattan, Founder and CEO of Huda Beauty, has said: "Our global expansion has been very quick and to now be partnering with Boots to bring Huda Beauty to the high street is both humbling and mind-blowing! We’re so proud that we can truly spread the love across the UK and Ireland."

RELATED: Huda Beauty's Mona Kattan talks world domination, her new fragrance, and why her heart's with Meghan Markle

If you need a helping hand on what to decide, these are our Huda Beauty favourites…

Huda Beauty Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream, £26

Doubling up as a bronzer and contour cream, this long-lasting and buildable formula defines, sculpts and shapes your features in just a few strokes.

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows, £22

These shadows unite two popular eyeshadow finishes – matte and metallic – into one modern dual-ended shadow bottle. The double-ended bottle combines a rich, velvety matte on one side, with a sparkle shade on the other.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder, £28

Leave it to sit for a few minutes before dusting off any excess for a long-lasting, crease-free and airbrushed finish.

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, £58

This palette will take you to infinity and beyond with 18 incredible galactic inspired colours and textures.

Huda Beauty Life Liner, £24

Staying put for up to 48 hours, it includes a liquid for the top of your lids and a soft pencil that can be smudged along the waterline.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.