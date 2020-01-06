Hailey Bieber gives a sneak peek of a new beauty product at the Golden Globes after-party We're loving Mrs Bieber's Golden Globes makeup…

We've all oohed and ahhed over the beauty looks at the 2020 Golden Globes. From Zoe Kravitz's dewy skin, Winnie Harlow's electric blue eyeliner and Lucy Boynton's metallic eyes, it was a fun night for makeup. And it didn't stop there! At the Golden Globes after-party, the newly married Hailey Bieber looked incredible wearing a glitzy YSL tuxedo dress - but it was her bronzed goddess makeup look that made us stop and take notice. "We wanted to create a natural beauty with a sexy finish," her makeup artist Denika Bedrossian (aka dendoll) shared.

The makeup artist revealed: "Earlier in the day Hailey applied the Skinlongevity Vital Power Infusion Serum to hydrate and be glam-ready for the night. Together, we always begin with the Prime Time Foundation Primer to create a smooth start.

"I then used a small amount of bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick with my fingers just around the eyes and nose, keeping the skin natural. Using your finger to apply naturally warms up the product for a more sheer application."

Hailey's shimmery eyes were from the cult Gen Nude Eyeshadow Latte Palette, to create a warm eye, but Denika added a bit of clear gloss on top as Hailey walked out the door to give that dewy shine.

The 23-year-old rocked a berry lip for the night, and it was a shade of lipstick that's coming to the UK soon. "For her lips we used the brand new bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick in Fortitude, tapping it onto the lips to create a stained effect … No sharp lines, just effortless and clean... almost like she just had a basket of berries."

Hailey's go-to makeup artist revealed what it's really like working with the top model: "There’s nothing I love more than working with Hailey and creating beautiful and fresh looks," she said.

