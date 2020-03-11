Meghan Markle wore bold blue eyeshadow for her final royal appearance

The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely stunning during her final royal appearances in the UK – with flawless makeup expertly applied by her close friend and wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin. While Meghan often does her own makeup for official appearances, she enlisted Daniel's support for her important schedule in the UK; rocking everything from smokey eyes to berry lipgloss and amped-up highlighter – but did you notice her bold blue eyeshadow for the Commonwealth Day service on Monday? Gorgeous!

Meghan wore beautiful blue eyeshadow on Monday

Close-up shots show that Meghan chose to colour clash her makeup with her outfit, choosing navy eyeshadow to go with her green Emilia Wickstead outfit. Here's hoping we're going to see more modern beauty looks from the Duchess in the months to come.

Daniel posted a sweet tribute to Meghan on Tuesday, writing on Instagram: 'Thanks for letting us play dress up again my love..." alongside a video that showed all of the Duchess' appearances over the week. He later changed the caption, to show three heart emojis instead.

Fans were desperate to know which products Daniel used on Meghan

While Meghan is known for her trademark natural skin – pretty freckles included – and her soft glow, she appeared to go for more glamorous looks for her recent evening engagements. Fans begged Daniel to let them know the lip colour she wore with her Victoria Beckham dress at the Endeavour Fund awards, with one commenting on his post: "Will you share what lipsticks/glosses you used on the Duchess?" and another adding: "I LOVE her lip with that blue dress… was that one particular colour or a mix?"

Daniel has remained schtum on the exact makeup products he packed for Meghan, though no doubt it included plenty of Dior and Honest Beauty, since the MUA is an ambassador for both brands. On Tuesday, Daniel did share that he had packed some preventative products in order to try and reduce the threat of coronavirus over the past month, writing on his Story: "You've asked what I've been using the last month through my travels for prevention, here's my stash. Stay safe everyone!"

Daniel revealed he was taking precautions to stop spread of coronavirus

The video showed the Honest Beauty Hand Sanitizer Spray, Purell Hand Wipes and SD90 spray, of which he added: "I spray this on my seat handles, tray tables and headrest. I let it sit for about 3-5 minutes STILL WET and then wipe it gently, letting the surfaces air dry." Sounds like Meghan was in ultra-safe hands!