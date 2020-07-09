Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford suffers hilarious mishap ahead of filming

Thursday marked an exciting milestone for Alex Beresford as he returned to the Good Morning Britain studios, but in a hilarious turn of events, the TV presenter's first day back didn't quite go as planned. Suffering a hilarious mishap ahead of filming, Alex took to Instagram to reveal his struggles in the makeup department, after he managed to spill his foundation and make a mess of the desk. Sharing a video as he prepped for his return to the show, Alex joked: "Absolutely probably butchered the makeup department. Gosh, I can't wait for them to come back. This is my first day back in the studio, there's no makeup and this is the final result."

Alex revealed that he's missing the makeup department

Turning the camera onto himself, it seems that despite his struggles, Alex managed to do a great job. Posting a selfie on his story, the GMB star looked fresh-faced and ready to start the day. In a hilarious moment, he even tagged his go-to makeup team in the photo, asking: "How did I do girls?"

The GMB presenter managed to do his own makeup

In lieu of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Good Morning Britain team was certainly glad to return to set. Sharing a video ahead of the show, Alex's co-star Ben Shephard took his Instagram followers on a brief tour of the studio as he sat beside Ranvir Singh. "It's almost like a full house. Sitting in the corner, little Alex on his perch. Tricky Dicky's in as well, socially distanced of course," he said - referring to his long-time colleague Richard Arnold.

Now that he's returned to work, Alex is set to have a busy few months. It was recently announced that he would be teaming up with GMB's Ranvir to host a brand new topical magazine show, called All Around Britain, which will air on Sunday mornings. Each episode will come from a different UK location to celebrate life and culture in our towns, cities, and rural communities across the country.

