Recreate Meghan Markle's bold blue eyeshadow for your next Zoom party

It's nearly the weekend, and you know what that means - Zoom partying! If you've got call invites racking up, you might want to try a gorgeous bold beauty look to wow your friends (and to give you something to do pre-call). We're looking at one of our favourite royal makeup moments of 2019 - Meghan Markle's blue eyeshadow look for the Commonwealth Day Service back in March. We set Bobbi Brown Pro makeup artist Zara Findlay the challenge of recreating the look, and she accepted - and excelled in the challenge.

"I loved creating this look as I feel a lot of people are afraid of playing with colour," she said. "Meghan showed a perfect example of how to add colour without feeling over the top or creating an eye look that was too dominating. It really made me get into the Spring/Summer mood!"

She added: "As the days become brighter and the flowers bloom, everything becomes more colourful. It is natural to want to mimic your surroundings. Hence why we tend to wear more autumnal tones in autumn and winter and brighter colours in spring and summer."

The beauty maven tells us that the most important part of creating a flawless and long-lasting canvas is skincare! "If the skin is not properly prepped, the foundation will not sit well on the skin and slip off through the day. You can also use a primer after skincare and before makeup to hold the makeup on for longer or use a setting spray at the end to lock in all your makeup."

Meghan's bold blue eye, which was applied by her regular makeup artist Daniel Martin, was an instant hit. But what if we want to re-create it for some lockdown fun? Zara says it's super easy, and your eye colour should play a part in deciding what colour eyeshadow to choose: "This look is so adaptable as you can just change up the colours to suit you and make your eyes pop, but keep the technique. For example, Brown eyes - blue/green shadow, green eyes - purple/mauve, grey eyes - pinks/oranges. You can apply as little and as much of the colour as you want."

Zara opted for a 'Halo' eye technique which suits all eye shapes. She revealed: "It concentrates on popping the centre of the eye which is very complimenting."

If you want to recreate Zara's look, these are the products used:

Hydrating water fresh cream

Illuminating Moisture Balm

Intensive skin serum concealer - Zara used shade Honey

Skin long-wear fluid powder foundation (Honey)

Foundation stick - as bronzer (Cool Almond)

Pot Rouge (Pale Pink)

Long-wear brow pencil (Espresso)

Long-wear cream shadow stick (Stone)

The essential multi-colour eye palette (Blue Storm)

Smokey eye mascara

Art stick in Bare

Crushed Oil Infused Gloss in New Romantic

Brushes you'll need:

