Morphe cosmetics launches rainbow Pride collection to support LGBTQ+ youth 100% of the net proceeds will be used to create safe and supportive school environments for LGBTQ+ youth

To celebrate Pride Month this June, cosmetics brand Morphe has launched a limited-edition pride collection called Free To Be, created to inspire makeup enthusiasts to help shape a brighter future for LGBTQ+ communities.

Speaking about the launch, Morphe said: “We strive to create a safe space where you feel understood, accepted, and loved. A place free of judgement and full of inspiration, where you can rock a full beat or kick it low-key, and the only thing that really matters is exploring your creativity. A place where you can speak out loud and shine your light, where only you decide how you live your life.”

As a part of the partnership, Morphe is donating 100% of net proceeds (with a minimum of $50,000) from this collection to GLSEN, an organisation that helps to create safe and supportive school environments for LGBTQ+ youth. How brilliant!

The Free To Be collection, which is available now, includes an artistry palette with 10 shimmery rainbow eyeshadows, a 6-piece brush collection, holographic rainbow shine lipgloss and a continuous setting mist.

Shop the Morphe Free To Be Collection below:

10G Glsen Up Artistry Palette, £18, Morphe

A Better Whirled Brush Collection, £26, Morphe

Lip Gloss In 'Speak Out', £10, Morphe

Continuous Setting Mist, £16, Morphe

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

