Morphe cosmetics launches rainbow Pride collection to support LGBTQ+ youth

Cosmetics brand Morphe has launched the Free To Be collection for Pride, with 100% of net proceeds being used to help LGBTQ+ youth. Find out more on HELLO!
To celebrate Pride Month this June, cosmetics brand Morphe has launched a limited-edition pride collection called Free To Be, created to inspire makeup enthusiasts to help shape a brighter future for LGBTQ+ communities.
Speaking about the launch, Morphe said: “We strive to create a safe space where you feel understood, accepted, and loved. A place free of judgement and full of inspiration, where you can rock a full beat or kick it low-key, and the only thing that really matters is exploring your creativity. A place where you can speak out loud and shine your light, where only you decide how you live your life.”
As a part of the partnership, Morphe is donating 100% of net proceeds (with a minimum of $50,000) from this collection to GLSEN, an organisation that helps to create safe and supportive school environments for LGBTQ+ youth. How brilliant!
The Free To Be collection, which is available now, includes an artistry palette with 10 shimmery rainbow eyeshadows, a 6-piece brush collection, holographic rainbow shine lipgloss and a continuous setting mist.
