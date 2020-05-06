Jane Moore has been enjoying some time away from the TV during the coronavirus lockdown, but on Wednesday the mother-of-two returned to Loose Women for the first time since it temporarily went off air. To get ready for her television appearance, Jane gave herself a beautiful home makeover, having spent the past few weeks makeup-free. The star shared the results on Instagram, posting a before-and-after photo of herself. In the caption, she wrote: "Well this a bit of a shock. Back on air with @loosewomen today so had to change out of my PJs and, shock horror, put on some make-up as, obviously, there will be no professionals on hand to work their magic until social distancing rules are relaxed."

Loose Women star Jane Moore gave herself a makeover ahead of appearing on the ITV daytime show

The journalist continued: "I must say, six weeks of not having to bother with the slap has been rather refreshing but the downside is that, post-makeover, the dog is looking at me as if to say ‘who the hell are you and what have you done with my slovenly owner?’ Catch me, @ruthlangsford @lindarobson58 live in the studio and @iamsairakhan from the comfort of her gorgeous home at 12.30 today on Loose Women." Fans were quick to comment on Jane's appearance, with one writing: "You don't need makeup Jane you are a natural beautiful lady," while another wrote: "Looking great as usual." A third added: "As if you could ever look anything but immaculate Jane. Look forward to watching you later."

The Loose Women stars had a Zoom meeting ahead of Wednesday's show

Jane will be joined in the ITV studio on Wednesday afternoon by Ruth Langsford and Linda Robson, while Saira Khan will be contributing to the panel via video link from her home in Oxfordshire. On Tuesday evening, the women had a practice-run on Zoom with their producers to ensure that they were up to speed ahead of the show.

It was announced last week that Loose Women would be returning to TV after a few weeks off-air. The show's editor, Sally Shelford said: "At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction. With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important."

