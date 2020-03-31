Stacey Solomon recently revealed her go-to beauty regime following the coronavirus lockdown, and it is much easier than you think. While many are ditching makeup all together since the prospects of seeing anyone other than your family members or self-isolation household are fairly slim, Stacey has shown us how we can follow a relaxed routine and still maintain a flawless beauty look. After all, looking good means feeling good and that can't hurt in the current climate.

Lipbalm, £8.95, Dr. Paw Paw @ Lookfantastic

BUY NOW

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she prepared for the day ahead with just three items - lip balm, fake eyelashes and moisturiser, applied in that order. Helped by her gorgeous little boy Rex, who seemed fascinated by her beauty products, Stacey first applied a sweep of Dr. Paw Paw lip balm after revealing: "My lips are so dry in the house." The £8.95 Scrub & Nourish stackable pot includes olive oil and aloe vera with a mango, orange and coconut fragrance, and she went on to reveal she "discovered it years ago in Australia and it's my favourite."

PHOTOS: Fresh-faced celebrities to inspire your self-isolation beauty regime

Fake eyelashes, £10, Doll Beauty @ Beauty Bay

BUY NOW

After handing the pot to her little helper, the 30-year-old accentuated her eyes with Doll Beauty fake eyelashes, which come in several different styles for just £10. Judging by the fuller look and longer length, it appears Stacey may have used the 'Eva' lashes which are made from mink hair. Speaking of the lashes, she said: "I've used them about 29 times. They last forever," before giving a helpful tip for those struggling to apply them. She recommended using Duo glue and "leave the glue to almost dry...then they just stick on," she said.

Plantastic nourishing moisturiser, £50, Beauty Pie

BUY NOW

The final product in her three-step process was Beauty Pie moisturiser, which she massaged into her forehead and cheeks. While the nourishing moisturiser may have a steeper price than her other two items, costing £50, it is infused with shea butter, sesame and coconut oils, and contains a tomato stem-cell extract. Plus, it's described as: "the Italian cashmere-blanket of skincare," and who wouldn't want that? Thanks to Stacey, our self-isolation makeup look just became a lot more glamorous.

READ: Inside the lavish homes where the Loose Women stars are social distancing

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.