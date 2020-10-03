We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham's latest beauty launch is one for the Spice Girls fans out there!

The star has revealed that she will be launching a 'Posh' range of lipsticks, inspired by her Spice Girls persona and the iconic nude lip looks she used to rock in her popstar days. Swoon.

MORE: Why London Fashion Week will be very different for Victoria Beckham

She said of the new range: "I am excited to celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal for me, because lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it.

"Each shade is inspired by a specific memory - and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

Loading the player...



Victoria reveals husband David Beckham's favourite products from her range

True to form, Victoria's new range is ultra-chic - we've spotted some sleek handbag-friendly packaging and a VB-embossed bullet – and the shades are set to be opaque and creamy with a hydrating formula including rosehip, avocado, and coconut oils.



Victoria is going back to her Posh Spice days!

Victoria revealed that she loves to add the colour 'Pout' to the centre of her lips to add definition.

Victoria previously teased the new line in an interview with the Sunday Times Style's Sarah Jossel. The range has some incredible shade names, too – Pixi, Girl, Spice, Fringe, Pout, Play, Sway, Pose and Pop. Of course, the shade that Victoria wears is 'Posh Spice'.

The lipsticks cost £38, available at Victoria Beckham Beauty

While the spectrum of colours generally stay true to the star's penchant for nudes, there is one bolder shade – which she revealed was due to a piece of advice she received from fashion icon Valentino.

Victoria has embraced bold lipstick again with her new line

"I was having dinner with Mr Valentino a few years ago in Italy, and he said to me, 'Darling why do you never wear a red lip?'. And I said well because I'm nervous," Victoria said.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's latest hair transformation

She added: "And he said: 'Women should always, always wear a red lip'. And that was a turning point for me, because I was quite intrigued by what he said and wanted to try it."

Victoria's Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, from £92, is one of her bestsellers

Speaking of her choice to make a nod to her Spice Girl days in her popular beauty line, Victoria said: "I always like to have humour in what I'm doing… I just thought 'Posh' would just be the perfect wink at the past – very honest with who I am. It just felt like the right thing to do."

Posh by Victoria Beckham Beauty launches 3 October – get excited!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.