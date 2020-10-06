Brigitte Nielsen shares stunning makeup-free photo at home with daughter Frida The Red Sonja actress is a doting mum to five children, including daughter Frida

Brigitte Nielsen has been sharing some seriously sweet photos during the pandemic, and recently posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself hanging out at home with daughter Frida.

The Red Sonja actress looked stunning with no makeup on as she posed for a selfie with her two-year-old.

Fans were quick to comment on just how stunning Brigitte looked with no makeup, with one writing: "I love seeing your rare eyes," while another wrote: "You look radiant!" A third added: "You both look so beautiful."

VIDEO: Brigitte Nielsen's daughter Frida joins her famous mum on TV interview

The mother-of-five has been spending the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles with her husband Mattia Dessi and Frida.

Other recent photos posted on the star's Instagram account include a cute snapshot of her and Frida playing in the pool, dressed in matching swimsuits.

Brigitte Nielsen and daughter Frida at home in LA

The family also celebrated Frida's second birthday back in June, with a Minnie Mouse-themed party.

The Hollywood star shared a sweet photo of Frida sitting at the table in front of a mouse-shaped birthday cake, wearing Minnie Mouse ears, as her proud parents sat either side of her.

In the caption, she wrote: "My little mouse. Happy second birthday, you've brightened my life since the day you born. Happy #fathersday to my adorable hubby too."

Brigitte opened up about their journey to welcoming Frida into the world in an interview with The Guardian shortly after her arrival.

Brigitte and Frida in matching swimsuits

She said: "I was always like, 'I want to do it until there are no embryos left,' Somebody has to win the lottery." On becoming a mother later in life, Brigitte said of her daughter: "

"As of Frida, she'll say 'mom, you're an old hag,' and I'll say: 'Frida, I'm the best mom you ever had.'"

Frida turned two in June

Brigitte is also a doting mum to four grown-up sons who live in Italy, and who she talks to every day. Appearing on The View, she said: "My sons are doing amazingly well… I'm very proud of them."

The star added: "I speak to them every day, there's Skype, I don't know what I would have done without it."

On life at home during the pandemic with Frida and Mattia, she added: "For us, it's really been a good time to get closer than we already are."

