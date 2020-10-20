Salma Hayek gets fans talking with latest selfie – and it's her most glamorous yet The Frida actress was inundated with compliments after sharing a new photo of herself

Salma Hayek regularly shares photos on her Instagram page, and over the weekend, and over the weekend, the Hollywood star shared her most beautiful picture yet.

On Sunday, the Frida actress posted a stunning close-up image of herself relaxing outside on a chair, dressed in a red-and-white polka dot blouse.

The star had natural makeup and a bold red lip, and her hair was styled in a sleek, straight do.

Fans were quick to compliment her look in the comments, with one writing: "Wow you are so gorgeous," while another wrote: "You are so perfect!" A third added: "I love this red lipstick, the colour looks great on you."

Salma Hayek's fans adored her latest selfie

Many of Salma's famous followers also liked the image, including Jennifer Aniston.

The 54-year-old lives in London with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

During the pandemic, the family spent several weeks in Greece, where both Salma and her daughter celebrated their birthdays.

The doting mum paid a sweet tribute to her only child on social media to mark her big day. The actress posted a throwback photo of her holding Valentina as a baby, describing her as "my shining star".

Salma spent a lot of lockdown in Greece with her family

On the eve of Valentina's birthday, meanwhile, Salma shared another sweet tribute. Alongside a picture of her during her pregnancy, the star wrote: "Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast..."

The film star recently opened up about her family's experience at the start of lockdown in an interview with the Telegraph.

Admitting that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends, she said: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma lives in London with her husband and daughter

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, at the age of 41.

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she said.

