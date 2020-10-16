Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy showcases epic makeup skills with latest look The singer has three children

Looks like Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, is already a dab hand with the makeup brushes!

The Lemonade hitmaker's eight-year-old showcased her makeup skills on her grandmother Tina Knowles' Instagram - and fans went wild.

Rather than give herself a new look she turned to Tina and created a spectacularly creepy Halloween skeleton.

Tina clearly approved of the little girls’ makeover because she shared it on social media.

"My Blue is a great makeup artist!" she wrote. "She made me into Grandma Skeleton!!"

Her fans quickly commended Blue on her efforts and wrote: "She did good," and "what can’t Blue do? Legend."

Other’s called her "amazing" and "talented" and were clearly impressed with Blue’s artistic abilities.

One of Tina’s followers even asked to sign Blue there and then.

Blue Ivy gave her grandma Tina Knowles a makeover

Tina is an incredibly proud grandmother and mum to Beyoncé too, and luckily her daughter feels the same about her.

They spent most of the COVID-19 lockdown together along with Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, and their twins, Rumer and Sir.

Earlier this year the singer paid tribute to Tina with a selection of never-before-seen family photos which she shared on Instagram.

In turn, Tina gushed about her incredible daughter when she celebrated her 39th birthday in September.

Beyoncé, her daughter, Blue Ivy, and her mum, Tina Knowles

"Happy Birthday to my forever little girl (in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!!" she wrote along with a video of Beyoncé performing at a talent competition when she was Blue's age.

"You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence (yes confidence. At my lowest points you Solange, Kelly, and Angie booted me up and helped me remember my power).

"I am so lucky to have you in my life. Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don’t get you, some get it now, and some oh well!!

"It takes them a lot longer but maybe they’ll get it next year. Some are slower than others! Happy Birthday Baby."

