Steph McGovern stuns fans with close-up photos of very glamorous makeover The 38-year-old showcased her 'TV makeup'

Steph McGovern always looks flawless for her TV appearances – and now she has shared some close-up photos of her glamorous on-screen look.

The 38-year-old host of Steph's Packed Lunch posted three pictures to showcase her flawless makeup, which includes a red lip, winger eyes and bronzed cheeks.

"Today's TV makeup by @laurendrozario — if you're interested in what products she has used have a look at her posts on here. She is brilliant at knowing what will sort out my mush," Steph wrote in her caption.

Her fans and friends were quick to compliment the TV star, with one telling Steph, "You look beautiful." "Stunning!" a second echoed, while a third noted: "Love that look. Especially the eyes."

Steph showcased her TV makeup in a new Instagram post

Steph's TV career has skyrocketed in recent years, and while she is enjoying a high-profile career, her home life remains out of the spotlight.

Steph and her girlfriend – whose identity remains a mystery – welcomed their first child together, a little girl, in late 2019. The TV star has chosen not to share their daughter's name with the public.

She did, however, recently speak about juggling work with being a mum in the midst of a pandemic.

Steph and her partner welcomed their daughter in 2019

Asked about her little girl, Steph told Huffington Post: "She was just totally unaware of anything, so actually her development this year, has been the thing that's kept me grounded.

"Because it's like, 'Okay we don't know what's going to happen next with the pandemic, we don't know when we're going to be out of this lockdown… oh but look, she's just been laughing!' or 'she's just pooed on the utility room floor' or whatever."

Steph continued: "I actually got loads of joy out of those types of things and they kept me sane. Okay, she wasn't seeing family and our friends and she still finds it a bit mad when we do see people now because she's like, 'Wow, more people on this planet exist than you, and my other mum'."

