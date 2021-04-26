ASOS is now selling Huda Beauty & Wishful - these are the 5 holy grail products to add to basket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you need some news to brighten up your Monday, we've got it. Huda Beauty and Wishful skincare are now available to buy on ASOS.

Founded by former celebrity makeup artist Huda Kattan in 2013 and 2019 respectively, the beauty empire has brought us some of the most iconic makeup and skincare of the last few years.

With 48 million Instagram followers and counting, the influencer-turned-entrepreneur has an innate knack for knowing which products work and what we want to add to our beauty arsenal.

Now you'll find her whole collection on ASOS Face + Body, from perfect palettes to flawless foundations and sell-out skincare. Here are the five products we're most excited to order first...

The Foundation

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Full Coverage Liquid Foundation, £34, ASOS

Not for anyone who likes the natural look, this foundation is the definition of flawless full coverage. Created to replicate a real-life Instagram filter, its blurring pigments cover literally anything and its thicker consistency means it stays in place for hours.

The lipstick

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick, £22, ASOS

Highly pigmented with serious staying power, the Power Bullet Matte Lipstick is renowned for its intense colour payoff. Despite this, the formula is super silky and not at all drying on your lips. We love the shade Joyride for an everyday nude, and El Cinco De Mayo for a gorgeous true red.

The face scrub

Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £18, ASOS

This gentle but powerful exfoliating scrub caused a sell-out when it first launched due to its incredible results. Formulated with pineapple and papaya, it's naturally potent in brightening Vitamin C and packed with skin-smoothing AHAs. Expect a reduction in the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pigmentation.

The eyeshadow palette

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette, £56, ASOS

Up there with the best eyeshadow palettes of all time, Huda's New Nudes are silky and long-wearing. The 18 shades are a mix of mattes, shimmers and glitters, from beige neutrals to iridescent coppers and pinks. They effortlessly layer on top of one another, and you can easily create multiple different looks from subtle daytime to dramatic.

The cleanser

Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Butter, £31, ASOS

Nothing feels better than removing your makeup with a buttery cleanser at the end of the day, and this one by Wishful is heavenly. Enriched with green tea and malachite stone, it's gentle on your skin but will melt away every bit of grime and even the most stubborn mascara.

Shop the full collections now on ASOS Face + Body.

