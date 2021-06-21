Victoria Beckham's favourite lip balm costs just £3.27 - but not for long

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham might be known for her luxurious labels and designer skincare line - but she loves a beauty bargain, too.

The star has revealed that she loves Dr PawPaw lip balm, and even better, the beloved brand's popular squeezy tubes are currently on offer in the Amazon Prime Day sale for just £3.27.

MORE: We've searched the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals and these are the absolute best

Victoria revealed that she uses the multi-tasking balm on the Breaking Beauty Podcast, telling the hosts: "We were using the PawPaw lip product yesterday."

Dr PawPaw lip balm, £3.27, Amazon

We're not surprised that the busy Mrs Beckham is a fan of the moisturising lip balm, which can also be used on the cuticles or sore, cracked areas of skin or as a barrier product. Other famous faces that love Dr PawPaw are Chloe Moretz, Emma Watson and Stacey Solomon.

MORE: All the best deals during Amazon Prime Day 2021



Victoria spoke about her favourite products on the Breaking Beauty Podcast

Made from the pawpaw fruit - which is known to be a natural healer - the vegan and cruelty-free formula is packed full of aloe vera and olive oil, too.

MORE: This vegan fake tan sells every 20 seconds - and it's just landed in the Amazon Prime Day sale

The cult product has hundreds of star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing: "This is the only lip balm I use and I swear by it - gets rid of my sore lips over night. I would recommend it to anyone who has sore lips, or maybe sore fingers from biting them - this is so soothing and I find really speeds up any healing."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Victoria Beckham lets Harper do her makeup – and the results are impressive

Another adds: "Amazing product. No smell. No taste. And it actually works! Within a couple of days of using morning and night my lips are fixed."

We're sold! And since this cult balm usually costs £7, the Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect way to stock up on this VB-approved handbag essential at over half-price. Tempted?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.