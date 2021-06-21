This vegan fake tan sells every 20 seconds - and it's just landed in the Amazon Prime Day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fake tan lovers, stop here! Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and that means there's plenty of bargain beauty deals to get your hands on - including the cult favourite Coco & Eve self tanner mousse.

This vegan faux glow is so popular, one sells every 20 seconds - and for good reason. Its 'sunny honey' formula develops in two hours and smells like tropical mango, and buyers rave about the handy application mitt, too.

It's currently available to buy for £26.32 down from £32.90 during Amazon's big annual sale event, which also sees huge deals across fashion, technology, and of course, beauty and fragrances.

Coco & Eve fake tan, £26.32, Amazon

You may know Coco & Eve for its best-selling hair masks and body products - you'll find them in the Amazon Prime Day sale too - which also have thousands of loyal fans.

The fake tan, which has nearly 2000 four and five-star reviews on Amazon, comes in three shades - medium, dark and ultra dark - and is made with nourishing fruit extracts and amino acids.

The tan comes with a handy application mitt

One buyer writes on the shopping site: "I can't recommend this enough for anyone that needs a little self tanning. It smells better than any other self tan I've tried, I even want to leave it on longer because it smells so good! It darkens really evenly... it's easily the best self tan I’ve bought and I won’t ever be using another one again!"



The brand shares before and after shots on Instagram

Meanwhile, another adds: "This is the best tan I have ever used. Looks so natural on and was really easy to apply. It doesn't seem to go patchy as it wears off either. Just brilliant, won't buy anything else now."

And if you're wondering about any other big beauty bargains available during Amazon Prime Day, check out our edit of the best celebrity fragrances that are on offer, or the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite cameras for her family photography...

