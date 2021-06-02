Wait until you see the Christian Louboutin eyeshadow palette of dreams 

Leanne Bayley
Makeup fans rejoice! The Christian Louboutin eyeshadow palette is a fashion essential. There are six makeup palettes - three for eyes and three for blush and there's a black and red studded Christian Louboutin Beauty refillable case.
If your shoe closet is full of Christian Louboutin shoes, your makeup bag might be too. Yes, Christian Louboutin Beauty products have been available for a while, but get ready to discover the new eyeshadow palette complete with a case inspired by ‘l’icone à clous’, one of the first shoes covered with spikes which rapidly became the iconic signature of Christian Louboutin.
In the new drop, there are six makeup palettes - three for eyes and three for blush and highlighter. They've all been carefully selected to suit all complexions and have silky textures that glide on with a single stroke. What's more, you choose your palette, then place it inside the red or black signature spiked clutch – and it’s refillable in a flash.
Christian Louboutin Beauty refillable case, £58, Selfridges
Designed to keep your eyeshadow, blush or highlighter safe and sound, the case is scattered with a bucketload of the label’s iconic spikes and ready to be refilled time and time again. And, when you’re wanting to switch-out the refill, simply flip the case and insert the key into the hole to release what’s currently inside.
All of the eyeshadow palettes are divine, but shop the 'La Palette' for you…
Rose Pigalle, £58, Selfridges
Bronze Eloise, £58, Selfridges
Rouge Follies, £58, Selfridges
