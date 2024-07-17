Super last minute beauty deals before Prime ends: 9 really good makeup, skincare & haircare sales

If you missed out on bagging a Prime Day deal on the first day, fear not, there are so many beauty deals to be had across the internet today.

Honestly, there's something very satisfying about finding a makeup product or a skincare brand you've been keen to try for a while, and you discover it's finally on offer.

I'm a big lover of beauty and I love a decent sale, too! So I'm the perfect person to try and find some bargains for you. Whether you're after a TikTok viral mascara or a beauty influencer must-have moisturiser, a celebrity-favourite haircare product or cool beauty gadget, I'm here to get it for you at a fraction of the price.

I also shop the sales to buy the products I use daily, it's a frugal way of living and your future self will thank you. Keep your eye out for bundles and free gifts with purchases as well.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



How I chose the best beauty sales

As a bonafide beauty fan, and shopping editor, I'm alerted to sale information before it's even online. I also have data that tells me the most popular beauty brands, as well as data of the products readers love.

Top 3 last minute skincare sales buys

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm © Elemis I am obsessed with the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. Makeup melts off with this cleanser, and skin feels so gorgeous afterwards. Elemis does go on sale quite often, but discounts are strong right now. Don't delay, get involved.

Olay Super Serum © Olay Did you know the Olay Super Serum constantly sells out? The bestseller is hailed as being a hero and one sells every minute in the US. Expertly formulated and containing 5x key brightening, hydrating and antioxidant-boosting ingredients (activated niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E and Lactic Acid).

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Woah, over 50% off the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. One of my colleagues Kath raved about using snail mucin recently and if you're inspired to try out something new, now's the time. This essence repairs and rejuvenates the skin from dryness and aging.

Top 3 last minute makeup sales buys

Maybelline Concealer Instant Anti Age Eraser © Maybelline This is one of those cult status products - a 'if you know you know' type situation. Lots of celebrities and influencers use this product - and the price will shock you. But it'll shock you even more with its sale price.

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials + Makeup Sponge Kit © Real Techniques So many beauty influencers use Real Techniques - in fact, Molly-Mae Hague posted about her favourite L'Oreal foundation and used a Real Techniques brush to blend it in. They're just so reliable and this bundle is cost effective.

L'Oreal Paris Volumising Mascara © L'Oreal I've tried this mascara, and I promise you, it gives real DRAMA to the lashes. You're going to be amazed. You'll also be in awe of the price. What a result!



Top 3 last minute hair sales buys

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray © COLOR WOW If it's good enough for Kim Kardashian, well, it's good enough for me! I am adding the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray straight to basket. I might be poor after all this shopping, but at least I'll have Kardashian-worthy shiny hair.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser The big TikTok stars are big fans of the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser - and even compare it to the likes of the Dyson AirWrap.



L'Oréal Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray © L'Oréal Eva Longoria swears by the L'Oréal Magic Retouch. The actress took to Instagram over lockdown to demonstrate how great the product works, especially in between hair colour appointments.

Top 3 last minute fragrance sales buys

Britney Spears Fantasy © Britney Spears This is a bestseller for a reason! Expect an enticing mix of fruity notes, including red lychee, golden quince and exotic kiwi.

Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Her Eau de Toilette © Calvin Klein This is summer in a bottle, and I reckon it might well be your favourite scent as we move into the warmer days.