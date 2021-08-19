Mrs Hinch has the best hack for perfect eyebrows and it's just £3

As well as being a cleaning social media sensation, Mrs Hinch has blessed us with some brilliant beauty tips over the years. She's shared her skincare routine, her go-to tanning products and her favourite lashes, but her latest hack might be her best yet.

The former hairdresser, who has some of the best brows in the business, revealed via Instagram she keeps them looking perfect using temporary tattoos! Inbetween her microblading touch-ups, which are typically around nine months apart, she applies the tattoos to her eyebrows before blending them in with her Dipbrow or an eyebrow pencil. The best bit? You can find them on eBay for just £3.

Eyebrow Stickers, £3.19, eBay

"You just cut them out and put them on and wet them and they stay there," she explained to her four million followers. "They're really good, only a few quid a pack. I use a pencil or my Dipbrow just to blend them in with my microblading if that makes any sense? Which I need to get topped up."

Sophie uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, which is loved by makeup artists and influencers alike. It's on the pricier side at £19, but it lasts for months and is truly worth the money for the natural-looking fuller brows it can achieve.

Anastasia Beverley Hills Dipbrow Pomade, £19, Space NK

We have to admit, we thought temporary tattoos were a thing of the past, but if they can make our eyebrows look this flawless we might have to give them a go.

