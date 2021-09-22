If there's one thing that Christine Quinn is known for, it's her sass. From her iconic eye rolls on Selling Sunset to the savage one-liners, the Netflix star ALWAYS delivers a 'boss b*tch' vibe. And now, she's channelling her sassy attitude through cosmetics.

For those of you who don't know, the Selling Sunset star has launched a brand new makeup line - Under the Influence of Sass collection with Ciate London. HELLO! spent the day with the iconic Netflix 'villain' to talk all things beauty and being sassy. Spoiler: She's actually really nice (but sshh! don't tell anyone).

Ciate x Christine Quinn

And you won't be surprised at all to learn that the collection is completely extra – not to mention in to-die-for packaging.

One of the standout products everyone is talking about is a heat-transforming lipstick, which switches shades depending on the temperature – yes, you read that right.

Apply a layer and watch the colour shift in front of your very eyes. It's something that's never been done before, and Christine was keen for it to represent who she is. "People either love me or hate me! In Selling Sunset I'm portrayed as 'the villain', and people look at it like it's a bad thing," she tells HELLO!

Christine Quinn C$SH Fetish Heat Transforming Lip Cream, £17 / $19, Ciate London

"I really wanted to embrace it in this collection and show my two sides. We worked on this transforming lip cream colour and it's the first technology of its kind. So we used the duality of the lip-colour to showcase my personality, which is that very sweet girl-next-door but also the sassy villain and I love to play up to that!"

But Christine's hero product seemingly comes in the form of a gorgeous face compact, cleverly titled No Filt-Her, which has many uses. "It became like a universal product that wasn't really intended for the body," she explains, adding: "One day I took a big blush brush and started putting it all over my body, on my clavicle bone, my legs, my arms and I said 'Wow this formula is so creamy that, without any lotion underneath, it stays.'"

And anyone can wear it, too! "It was so important to me that all of the shades were universal for every skin tone, and I had so much fun in the process and experimenting."

Christine Quinn No Filt-Her Universal Complexion Brightener, £26 / $28, Ciate London

When it comes to the eyes, the collection also features the Boss B*tch pallete, a selection of beautiful pink hues that will make your eyes dazzle. And the best hack for making them pop? Christine has the answer.

"This is a new trick I learned from my makeup artist. I love to put concealer over my brow bone before I do the eyeshadow, and I find that helps lift the brow bone a little bit to create a nice glow so that if you use the lighter colour [afterwards] it really opens your eyes. I also love to use inner liner that's a light colour and it really makes your eyes pop."

Christine Quinn Boss B$tch Eyeshadow Palette, £35 / $39 , Ciate London

Whether you're a total Sass Queen or the typical girl-next-door, Christine's collection is a must-have when it comes to unapologetically being yourself. The range is out now, so what are you waiting for?

