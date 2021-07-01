Christine from Selling Sunset's bright tie-dye robe has the sweetest detail 

Christine from Selling Sunset has an enviable wardrobe, there's no doubt about that. The 32-year-old, who has just had her first child, took to Instagram to announce that she's selling a lot of her designer pieces from her wardrobe, and in the video, she wore a tie-dye robe from BBFS & BABES - a reasonably-priced brand found on Etsy.

The Candye Crush Robe has the word 'mama' embroidered on the robe - perfect for Christine as a new mom to baby Christian Georges Dumontet.

BFFS & BABES Candye Crush Robe, Etsy

Starting at $99 dollars (and £89 if you're shopping from the UK), this kimono-style robe will add a little bit of fun to your day thanks to its colorful design. You can get your own name embroidered onto it as well which is a little extra.

Christine Quinn wearing her "adorable" tie-dye robe

If you're looking to shop this incredible robe, you can opt for short or long. Size-wise, you can either opt for a medium that fits a small to medium or one size which fits a large. Or you can go for an XXL. Reviews do state that it runs quite small.

Christine is currently filming the third series of Selling Sunset and has announced via Instagram that she is selling her designer items from July 18 - and she promises that there will be a lot to choose from.

