Addison Rae's pretty peach lips are perfect for spring - get the exact look 

Addison Rae is our new makeup girl crush - and in these new photos taken by her makeup artist Mary Phillips, Addison can be seen rocking the trend of the season - a peachy orange lip. If you're 'obsessed' with Addison's spring lip, we have all the details because her makeup artist revealed all on Instagram.

Addison Rae's lipstick is on our wish list this season

Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who also works with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, revealed that she used Pat McGrath's PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Blood Lust, and then applied a mix of two Pat McGrath matte lip colours; Matte Trance Lipstick in Elson 2 and Candy Flip. The rest of the makeup was kept light and natural with rosy cheeks using one of Addison's ITEM products - the Cheek Money Bronzer in Mood Vibez, $16.

Shop Addison Rae's orange lip look…

Pat McGrath's PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Blood Lust, $28/£25

Pat McGrath Matte Trance Lipstick in Elson 2, $38/£35

Matte Trance Lipstick in Candy Flip, $38/£35

The 20-year-old singer and social media star revealed in a YouTube video with her mom that her makeup style hasn't evolved since school, saying: "My summer high school look was summer highlights, sunkissed… In fact, I still wear the same lip color I wore in high school."

She also revealed in the video, which saw her apply her own makeup line, that lipliner would be her desert island must-have.

WATCH: Addison Rae trades makeup routine with her mom on her YouTube channel

