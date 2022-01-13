Elizabeth Hurley highlights radiant beauty in sensational new video Can't beat a glow like that

Elizabeth Hurley has frequently been touted as one of Hollywood's most age-defying beauties, and gave fans another glimpse at it with her latest post.

The actress took to Instagram to share a clip of herself having her make-up applied for the day, wearing a red one-shouldered dress that highlighted her sensational figure.

Her golden brown locks cascaded loosely down her shoulders as she sat in the chair while her make-up artist lightly brushed her lips with a tint.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley gets ready for the day

Elizabeth captioned the short clip: "Adding a bit of @tomfordbeauty lippy," with a red heart emoji as she coyly smirked in the clip to some romantic music in the background.

Fans quickly began clamoring over her beauty in the comments, with one writing: "Elizabeth is always beautiful," and another saying: "Absolutely gorgeous."

A third added: "You really are a queen," with one of her followers also commenting: "I want that job," and many simply dropping heart, flame, and lipstick emojis.

Elizabeth glowed while her make-up was being applied

The British star is quite used to impressing fans with her pictures that highlight not only her good looks, but also her keen sense of fashion.

She recently left many stunned with a photograph of herself in a sheer curve-hugging Chanel blouse in black as she reclined on the sofa.

The piece featured silver stripes that ran through the top vertically, and silver cuffs with intricate lace detailing. Elizabeth completed the look with a beautiful velvet skirt, a diamond belt and an eye-catching necklace.

In the caption, the 56-year-old wrote: "This is me at home on Saturday night in @chanelofficial … (or am I lying on the sofa in my PJ’s flicking through my photos…)"

The model turned heads in a sheer Chanel blouse

Her friends joked about her caption in the comments, with one teasing: "Good evening, well I know which is the truth," and another jesting: "Stunning! Maybe both?!"

