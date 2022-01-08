Elizabeth Hurley's selfie in sheer Chanel top sparks huge fan reaction

Elizabeth Hurley must be used to breaking the internet by now with her jaw-dropping array of shots, but on Saturday she did it once again with a gorgeous Chanel top.

The glamorous model showcased her stunning figure in a sheer curve-hugging top in black as she reclined on the sofa, as she continued to nurse her foot injury. Her stunning top featured silver stripes that ran through the top vertically, and silver cuffs. She completed the look with a beautiful velvet skirt, a diamond belt and an eye-catching necklace.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley wows in plunging golden gown

She pulled her best model pose, staring sultrily into the camera as her hair flowed down her shoulders and her makeup added to the breathtaking look.

In the caption, she coyly wrote: "This is me at home on Saturday night in @chanelofficial … (or am I lying on the sofa in my PJ’s flicking through my photos…)"

Her fans were blown away by the showstopping photo, as one enthused: "Stunning perfection," and a second added: "Gorgeous as always."

A third commented: "Such a beautiful classy lady," while many others were left speechless by the photo and posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

Her friends also joked about her caption, with one teasing: "Good evening, well I know which is the truth," and another jesting: "Stunning! Maybe both?!"

She looked as stunning as she always does

The Bedazzled star has been thrilling her fans with some gorgeous outfits, including a Supergirl costume that she donned to welcome in 2022.

She looked sensational in the curve-hugging outfit that highlighted her incredible physique. She also had her hair styled with blonde highlights so that she looked more like the superhero, before she did some rough and tumble with her friend, who was dressed as Superman.

The final photo showed off more of her daring outfit, which included a cape, fishnet tights and knee-high boots.

The star looks gorgeous no matter what she wears

Elizabeth posed with her friend, one saw them strike a pose like a couple attending prom, while another saw the model getting close as they struck a different pose.

In her caption, she teased: "Supergirl vs Superman. Happy New Year everyone."

One enthused: "So beautiful! Happy New Year," and a second added: "Supergirl every time," and a third commented: "Definitely Superwoman."

