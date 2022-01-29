Victoria Beckham wows in unbuttoned shirt to share Valentine's news The star filmed at her London mansion

Victoria Beckham delighted fans on Saturday morning with exciting Valentine's Day news – her Victoria Beckham Beauty lip bundles are ready in time for the biggest date night of the year.

The star recorded the clip from her £31million London mansion, casually talking to the camera as she strolled through her personal dressing room/office.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham had exciting news to share with fans

Sporting an unbuttoned shirt, which she noted was to be released in an upcoming fashion collection, Victoria wore her beautifully highlighted brunette hair elegantly tucked into her collar. A fashion trick we'll be sure to try soon in homage.

In the short video, Victoria asked fans if they had "perfected their Posh pouts" ready for the big day. Claiming the range was perfect for "cuddles, snuggles and kisses," perhaps giving an insight into her own V-day plans!

The couple had a cute date night at home on Friday

The cute lip bundles include a 'Lip Definer' pencil and a 'Posh Gloss' – the two key products for creating Victoria's signature pout. The shades range from 01 which is a pale peach hue through to 06 which is a bold chestnut colour – and there's even a hot red shade for those looking to wow on Valentine's night.

Proving you don’t have to wait until Valentine's Day though, VB had her own date night on Friday with her husband David, where he cooked her a delicious meal. The star posted a photograph on her Instagram Stories of the tasty looking fish dish alongside a glass of fine wine. Adding: "Just got home from work to... date night dinner at home." Now that's what you call romance!

The pair married in 1999 in Ireland

The slide before also showed how David created the five-star worthy meal with a blow torch to blacken the onions. "He really looks after me. I love you @davidbeckham," wrote the former pop star.

The couple have been married since 1999, when they tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. Who could forget those matching thrones?

