Victoria Beckham reveals the lipstick she can’t live without in sun-kissed selfie Happy National Lipstick Day indeed.

Victoria Beckham is the queen of rocking stunning red lip hues, and she just revealed her top fave as she celebrated National Lipstick Day.

The fashion mogul’s skin was glowing in a sun-kissed selfie she shared in her Instagram Story, in which she paired a no-makeup-makeup look with a soft red lip.

“Happy #NationalLipstickDay! I love a classic red lip. Naturally, my favorite is @victoriabeckhambeauty’s Posh Lipstick in Pop. It’s the best red!,” she captioned it.

Victoria said her fave lipstick is her brand's Posh Lipstick in Pop

Victoria has been spotted wearing red lipstick everywhere from the red carpet to casual strolls down the street, so when she mentions her fave, it’s worth taking note.

We loved the color and tracked it down on Violet Grey.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Pop, $38, Violet Grey

Although Victoria’s daughter, Harper, 10, didn’t participate in National Lipstick Day, the former Spice Girl did show off her playful manicure.

In a photo in her Story, Harper can be flashing her white nails, which were topped with colorful flowers. She also was wearing a yellow bauble ring and a summer dress.

Victoria showed off Harper's manicure in her Story

"Mamma Mia!," she captioned the photo.

Harper’s mani aside, Catherine Zeta-Jones has a thing for bold red lips just like Victoria and putting her fave color on display for National Lipstick Day too.

In a selfie she shared in her Instastory, the Prodigal Son star looked gorgeous in a strapless top she paired with hoop earrings and a splash of red on her lips.

Catherine shared her favorite lip color to celebrate National Lipstick Day too

"Burnt Coffee," she captioned it, referring to a lip color from her eponymous brand.

Excuse us while we fill up our carts with Victoria and Catherine’s faves and every other bold red lip hue in sight.

