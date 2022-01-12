Victoria Beckham swoons over husband David's shirtless gym photo It's not hard to see why!

Victoria Beckham was left swooning over her husband David Beckham's latest picture - and fans can't blame her!

The former football, who has been married to the Spice Girls star since 1999, took to Instagram this week to post a shirtless snap of himself back in the gym.

He was seen working out using a bar to exercise whilst his muscular physique and tattoos were on full show. "Back at it..." he wrote in the caption, to which wife Victoria gushed: "Wow!!!! X."

Many were quick to say how "lucky" Victoria is, with one writing: "@victoriabeckham you are so lucky." Another remarked: "@victoriabeckham you are one lucky lady." A third follower cheekily remarked: "@victoriabeckham don't you see that everyday."

Both David and Victoria often sing each other's praises on social media. Towards the end of last year, the fashion designer snapped a picture of her husband showing off his six-pack as he modelled a pair of blue-and-white swimming trunks on holiday, and she captioned the image: "I mean… lucky me!"

David uploaded this gym photo

Back in November, the former football took a photo of Victoria in leggings and a sports bra that showcased her posterior as she exercised. "Workout with @davidbeckham (who always gets the best angles)," she said.

The A-list couple have been holidaying in Florida, and were joined by their four children and Victoria's parents Anthony and Jackie Adams. They are doting parents to sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper, ten.

The Beckham family have since returned to the UK, with David sharing a photo with their pet dogs. "I think the girls might be happy that daddy is back," he wrote.

