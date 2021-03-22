Victoria Beckham lets Harper do her makeup – and the results are seriously impressive The fashion designer shared a video on Instagram

Victoria Beckham's daughter is a little makeup artist in the making! The proud mum took to Instagram to share a new video with fans in which Harper, nine, can be seen applying eyeshadow to her famous mum.

The clip shows Victoria with her eyes closed and holding back her hair as Harper uses her finger to apply a shimmering powder to her eyelids.

MORE: Victoria Beckham debuts exquisite bathroom at £31million home with David

In her caption, the fashion designer wrote: "How MUA #HarperSeven does Lid Lustre: a wash of Tea Rose all over & a dab of Honey in the crease. Add a swipe of Future Lash Mascara and that's my go-to eye for spring! X VB."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham lets Harper do her makeup

Harper is the youngest of the Beckhams' four children and their only daughter. Just last month, Victoria proudly shared photos of some heartfelt bedtime notes that Harper had left for her famous parents.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds estate is straight out of a fairytale

READ: David Beckham melts hearts with precious snaps of wife Victoria and daughter Harper

"Dear Mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever. I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you [love hearts] xoxo. Sleep well sweet dreams xoxo [love hearts]. Love Harper," Harper wrote to her mum.

Victoria and Harper have a very close relationship

In her note to dad David, she wrote: "Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best dreams - you worked so hard at work today and I am proud of you xoxo. [love hearts] I love you so much. Sleep well xoxoxoxo [love hearts]."

MORE: Cruz Beckham unveils edgy new piercing on 16th birthday

READ: Copy Victoria Beckham's home cinema for just £60

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, meanwhile, Victoria revealed her idea of a "treat" – spending time alone with husband, David.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999

"That would be dinner with my husband, in London, with a really nice bottle of wine, just the two of us. Date night, I suppose!” the 46-year-old shared.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds estate is straight out of a fairytale

“I always laugh about 'date night' because we’ve been together 23 years, but we really enjoy each other's company.

"David loves wine; I don't know an enormous amount about it but I'm educating myself. I mean, that's the other great thing about getting older, you find new interests. I was never into nice wine and art before, but I'm enjoying learning."