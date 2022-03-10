Prince William and Kate Middleton bow out of BAFTAs - details Prince William is the President of the British Academy Film Awards

The Duke of Cambridge has made the decision not to attend this year's BAFTAs, HELLO! understands.

Prince William, who usually attends with his wife Kate, declined the invitation due to "diary constraints," which will no doubt leave BAFTA organisers to make last-minute changes. The awards show is due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

Prince William typically walks the red carpet with the Duchess of Cambridge, and delivers a speech towards the end, praising the work of the filming industry.

Last year, William was due to record a video speech at the virtual ceremony, but was forced to pull out after his grandfather Prince Philip passed away.

It was the first time William had missed the prestigious ceremony since his appointment as president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts in 2010.

Prince William and Kate will not attend the BAFTAs on Sunday

The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards will celebrate the very best of British and international film talent, and will be hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson for the first time.

Speaking about the hosting gig in January, Hollywood star Rebel said: "I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then. It's going to be so much fun!"

The 42-year-old even commented on her recent weight loss transformation, joking: "I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat... or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent.

Rebel Wilson will host the BAFTAs

"So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'Bond'."

Rebel also confirmed that this year's ceremony will look back at some of the biggest milestones in the British film industry. She concluded: "This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as HARRY POTTER and not such as CATS. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys in March!"

